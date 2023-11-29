Labour vows to protect small firms from late payments and anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour vows to protect small firms from late payments and anti-social behaviour

By Press Association
Jonathan Reynolds will address small business owners on Wednesday (PA)
Jonathan Reynolds will address small business owners on Wednesday (PA)

Labour will set out measures aimed at protecting small businesses from late payments and anti-social behaviour on the high street as it continues to pitch itself as the party of law and order.

Legislation aiming to ensure invoices are paid on time would be introduced if the party wins the next general election, Jonathan Reynolds has said.

The shadow business secretary will also renew a pledge to roll out new “town centre police patrols” to “revitalise” Britain’s high streets as he delivers a speech in the east of England on Wednesday.

Mr Reynolds will set out the party’s plan for small businesses, which also includes scrapping business rates, publishing a trade strategy to boost small-business exports and “unlocking” the supply of patient capital for technology-intensive businesses.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the first of Labour’s regional “small business roadshows” to be held across the country, the shadow minister said: “Small business is the beating heart of our economy. Breathing life into our high streets and delivering services that make our lives easier.

“When I speak to our talented founders and business owners many tell me they feel overlooked by the Government and, after 13 years of economic failure, it is getting harder and harder to run a successful business.

“Britain is brimming with driven entrepreneurs and Labour will work hand in hand with them to ensure the next Labour government is offering the firm foundations they need to prosper and grow. Labour is proud to back our small businesses and this plan is a serious blueprint to create the long-term environment businesses across the country are crying out for.”

Labour said the plan was drawn up from conversations with small companies about the biggest challenges they would like to see addressed as the party seeks to burnish its pro-business credentials.

Both main parties have also ramped up commitments on law and order in recent months ahead of a likely general election next year.

Labour has repeatedly promised to boost town-centre policing, with Sir Keir Starmer echoing New Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair’s “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” rhetoric from the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak put a series of criminal justice proposals at the heart of the King’s Speech, with senior Tories believing a focus on “bread and butter” Conservative issues will help as he seeks to overturn Labour’s opinion poll lead.