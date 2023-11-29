NHS may not survive to 100 without action from government, senior medic warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS may not survive to 100 without action from government, senior medic warns

By Press Association
The chairman of the BMA in Scotland has called for a national conversation on the future of the NHS (PA)
The chairman of the BMA in Scotland has called for a national conversation on the future of the NHS (PA)

The NHS in Scotland may not survive the next 25 years without a “national conversation” about the service and the funding it receives, a leading doctor has warned.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland, said there is a need to “look at the whole NHS and make the big decisions on where the money should be spent” – adding that without such action, it may not last until its 100th anniversary in 2048.

His comments come after data showed there were 828,398 people in Scotland waiting for an appointment, treatment or diagnostic tests on the NHS at the end of September.

Dr Kennedy said the waiting list is part of the “well documented” crisis in the NHS, as he warned governments have “simply failed to plan for the workforce that is needed” to cope with the increasing demands for health care from Scotland’s ageing population.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, Dr Kennedy said: “The crisis in the NHS in Scotland is well documented and it is not new. This has been going on for at least 15 years.

“We have waiting times problems, waiting list problems, and they are only getting worse.

“The demand for health care is increasing, as we all knew it would due to the ageing population, and we have simply failed to plan for the workforce that is needed.”

Dr Kennedy, a GP from Inverness, complained of “people waiting a long time” when referred for help from various parts of the NHS, including mental health care, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ear nose and throat services, and dermatology.

He warned that without action from the Government, “things are likely to get worse”, with older and frailer Scots, as well as those living in the most deprived communities, “going to suffer most”.

Calling for a national conversation about the service and its funding, he said: “We need to have a look at the whole NHS and make the big decisions on where the money should be spent.

“Otherwise I predict Scotland’s NHS will not last until it is 100 years old.”

Former NHS Scotland boss Professor Paul Gray said there should be a discussion on what the NHS will look like in future (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Dr Kennedy said he believes “politicians in Scotland know that that conversation needs to happen”, adding First Minister Humza Yousaf had told him this was a “good idea” when he was still health secretary.

The BMA Scotland chairman said he has raised the issue with current Health Secretary Michael Matheson, who he is due to meet in the coming days.

Dr Kennedy said: “The national conversation needs to be independently led, but it obviously needs to be commissioned by the Government.

“I am going to push Michael Matheson to give us an idea of his level of commitment to having a national conversation and when that might start.”

Former NHS Scotland chief executive Professor Paul Gray has also called for a conversation on the NHS – leaving open the possibility that some services could become paid for in the future.

Prof Gray said the service “cannot afford to carry on as we are and hope for the best”.

He told the BBC: “The consequence is that everything slowly gets worse, the pressure on staff continues to grow, the service that patients and their families receive – despite the best efforts of everyone – continues to reduce.

“People choose to pay for some elements of care that they receive, that choice is already open to them, so I think it’s about having the conversation.

“I don’t have a view about what the conclusion of our conversation should be, because we haven’t had it yet, so my view is we should have it.”