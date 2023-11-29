Onshore economy grew 0.4% in third quarter

Scotland’s onshore economy grew by 0.4% in the three months to the end of September, the latest figures show.

The growth in the third quarter of 2023 came after a contraction of 0.3% was recorded in the second quarter.

During the third quarter, GDP across the UK remained flat at 0%.

Meanwhile, output in the services sector, which accounts for three-quarters of the economy, fell by 0.4% in September.

However production sector output grew by 2.7% in September, with growth of 17% recorded in electricity and gas supply.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “These figures show the robustness of the Scottish economy, despite the stiff headwinds faced by countries around the world.

“We don’t underestimate the seriousness of a cost-of-living crisis which continues to hamper household and businesses’ ability to spend, to the detriment of the wider economy.

“We are doing all we can with the limited powers available to us, including supporting business exports to produce increased international sales.

“As part of the autumn statement, Scotland needed a fair deal on investment for businesses, infrastructure and public services – the UK Government has failed to deliver on every count.”