Scottish exports grow to almost £80bn – but still lower than pre-pandemic

The value of Scottish exports has increased by 11% to just under £80 billion – but is still below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

Statistics published by the Scottish Government show total exports from Scotland to the rest of the UK and overseas countries were worth just under £79.9 billion in 2021.

That is up 11.3% from £71.8 billion the previous year, but is still lower than the total of just over £82 billion that was recorded in 2019.

Exports to the rest of the UK accounted for more than three fifths of the overall total, with almost £48.6 billion of goods and services sold in 2021.

Meanwhile, international exports were worth £31.3 billion – with almost £15 billion going to countries in the European Union and more than £16.3 billion of sales to other overseas countries.

The largest contribution to international exports came from the food, beverages and tobacco products sector – with these amounting to more than £6.1 billion in 2021.

Of this, just over £4.9 billion was made up of sales from the “distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits” such as whisky.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the data again showed that “the rest of the UK remains by far Scotland’s most important market”.

Mr Jack added: “England, Wales and Northern Ireland combined buy more than 60% of our exports. This is an important reminder of the importance of the UK’s internal market and the need for us to ensure that it continues to operate freely and effectively.”

With international sales having increased from just under £29.5 billion in 2020 the UK Government minister said going forward Scotland could benefit from “new opportunities” presented by post-Brexit sales deals with foreign nations.

Mr Jack said: “We have also seen international sales increase to more than £31 billion. With our first trade deals post-Brexit coming into effect earlier this year, Scottish businesses will be able to seize those new opportunities.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Liz Smith said: “Yet again, the Scottish Government’s own figures show that a large majority of Scotland’s exports go to other parts of the United Kingdom.

“The SNP’s plans to tear us out of the UK would create a hard border, endangering almost £50 billion-worth of trade and having a catastrophic effect on Scotland’s economy.”