Unlicensed muirburn to tackle wildfires still allowed under new laws – minister

The practice of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather and other plants – will still be allowed in emergency situations to stop wildfires, a minister has said.

Environment minister Gillian Martin was responding to questions from SNP backbenchers Kate Forbes and Fergus Ewing, who raised concerns about plans to control muirburn.

The Scottish Government’s Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill, which is being debated in Holyrood on Thursday, would restrict muirburn amid concerns about its environmental impact.

Ms Forbes said it is important gamekeepers are still able to “fight fire with fire”, as happened during a wildfire at Cannich in the Highlands over the summer.

Ms Martin told Ms Forbes the Bill will allow “the continuation of muirburn by practitioners to prevent or reduce the risk of wildfires”.

Kate Forbes stressed the benefits of muirburn (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “The Bill also contains provisions which would allow practitioners to undertake muirburn without a licence in emergency circumstances such as those that Ms Forbes has described.

“This flexibility is absolutely necessary and important.”

She praised the “swift actions” of gamekeepers at Cannich.

Mr Ewing, who represents Inverness and Nairn, asked the minister: “Isn’t it the case that if you wait for an emergency, it’s too late?”

He said many in rural Scotland are concerned reducing muirburn will increase the risk of lives being lost from out-of-control wildfires.

Ms Martin said: “I don’t wholly share the concerns but I think, as Fergus Ewing points out, we need to have a flexible system that allows a speedy response.”

She said the Bill will ensure muirburn can go ahead in a sustainable manner.