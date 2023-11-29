Government should reform ‘costly’ triple lock to free up money, OECD says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government should reform ‘costly’ triple lock to free up money, OECD says

By Press Association
The UK Government should consider reforming the ‘costly’ pensions triple lock, the OECD has said (Alamy/PA)
The UK Government should consider reforming the “costly” pensions triple lock to free up more money and boost growth, a group of top economists has said.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said it is an urgent task for the UK to address its tax and spending policies.

The globally recognised organisation, incorporating 38 member countries, included the recommendations as part of its global economic outlook.

It forecast Britain to have the second-slowest growth of the world’s G7 advanced economies this year and next.

Under the triple lock, the state pension rises each year in line with inflation, wage growth, or 2.5% – whichever is higher.

Pensioners will get an 8.5% state pension increase from next April, after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his autumn statement last week to seal his commitment to the triple lock.

The OECD said the Government should consider modifying the policy as borrowing costs remain high.

It said: “Maintaining and strengthening current fiscal efforts is essential against the challenging backdrop of high borrowing and debt, and as higher debt interest payments have eroded fiscal headroom.

“Reforming the costly triple lock uprating of state pensions would help, by indexing pensions to an average of CPI (Consumer Prices Index) and wage inflation, and by providing direct transfers to poor pensioners to mitigate poverty risks.”

An ageing population and high inflation coupled with the triple lock will push up pension spending by about 0.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the 2027 to 2028 tax year, it said.

“Fiscal pressure on households and businesses has increased significantly since the spring Budget, due to the freeze of income tax brackets and the corporate income tax rate increase,” the group said.

Autumn statement 2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt used his autumn statement last week to commit to the pensions triple lock (Stefan Rousseau)

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said the Government is “very clearly committed to the triple lock”.

The Chancellor announced a cut to national insurance for workers worth £10 billion in his autumn statement.

Nevertheless, the UK tax burden remains at historically high levels, as continuing freezing of income tax thresholds mean more people with growing wages are pushed into higher tax brackets.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said last week: “These tax cuts won’t be enough to prevent this from being the biggest tax-raising parliament in modern times.”

Elsewhere in its report, the OECD said that tackling inactivity in the labour market and “reducing policy uncertainty for business investment” would help stimulate economic growth.