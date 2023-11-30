World must take radical action on climate, warns Yousaf ahead of Cop28 summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

World must take radical action on climate, warns Yousaf ahead of Cop28 summit

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf is set to attend his first Cop conference as First Minister (PA)
Humza Yousaf is set to attend his first Cop conference as First Minister (PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has urged world leaders to take radical action on climate change ahead of Cop28.

Humza Yousaf is set to warn the planet is at a “tipping point”, as he arrives in the United Arab Emirates for the global climate conference.

He will emphasise Scotland’s commitment to calling for loss and damage funding for vulnerable communities and impacted nations.

Mr Yousaf is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with international leaders to hear their priorities for climate action.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan will also attend half of the conference, with a programme focused on showing Scotland’s progress in transitioning to net zero and working with renewables and hydrogen industries.

Speaking ahead of his first Cop conference as First Minister, Mr Yousaf said: “Our planet is at a tipping point, radical and ambitious action is needed to limit global warming to 1.5C.

“The gathering of the global community at Cop28 is pivotally important in the fight against climate change. Only by working together can we met the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf said ‘radical and ambitious’ action is needed (PA)

“Scotland has demonstrated that we can lead the way on taking tangible steps, however collective action is needed to tackle the climate emergency and addressing the devastating effects of climate change, in particular loss and damage.

“We simply do not have time to work alone when it comes to our just transition to net zero.

“During the next two weeks, the Scottish Government looks forward to sharing our net zero progress, showcasing our strides in sustainability, and engaging in meaningful dialogue on climate action.

“Cop28 also allows the Scottish Government to advance international relations and build partnerships. Scottish companies will be attending to enhance Scotland’s global reputation, particularly on renewable energy. It’s also an opportunity to attract investment in strategic net zero sectors in Scotland.”

Mike Robinson, chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, urged the First Minister to continue to press other nations to follow Scotland’s lead.

He said: “It is more vital than ever that Scotland continues to play a role in demonstrating leadership on the world stage and pushes ahead with action at home.

“The First Minister has confirmed his commitment to strong climate action, but we are yet to see this translate into sufficient investment in the actions needed to reduce emissions quickly and fairly here in Scotland.

“In addition, we want to see Scotland bolster the leadership it has shown at previous Cops by committing to raise new money for climate finance by making the biggest polluters pay, backing the development of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, and raising global ambition on the need to deliver a just transition.”