Government costings on Circular Economy Bill may not be accurate, MSPs warn

A Holyrood committee has cast doubt on whether financial estimates for a forthcoming Scottish Government Bill have been based on accurate costings.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has published a highly critical report scrutinising the Circular Economy Bill’s financial memorandum.

It states projected savings given by circular economy minister Lorna Slater are “unsatisfactory”, as the memorandum states there would be a 100% payment rate for fixed-penalty notices for car littering, with the committee arguing the figure is “entirely unrealistic” and cannot be used to offset the Bill’s enforcement costs.

It said it also “reinforces our concern” that ministers are not making affordability a “key factor” in decision making.

The report said financial scrutiny was “incredibly challenging, if not impossible” because the primary legislation was introduced before the co-design process had begun, preventing complete cost estimates.

It said the process “effectively undermines parliamentary scrutiny” and risks “Parliament passing legislation which may in the end, once outcomes are fully understood, be unaffordable”.

The legislation, if passed, would give councils additional powers to tackle fly-tipping and other waste crime and strengthen enforcement on household recycling, establishing a new civil penalty regime and fixed-penalty notice.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Scrutiny of this Bill reinforces our concern that affordability does not appear to be a key factor in Scottish Government decision-making.

“The minister, Lorna Slater, has committed to consult on the cost of secondary legislation, but that should not replace an assessment of affordability at the point of a Bill’s introduction.

“Our committee is not convinced that this Bill’s financial memorandum meets the requirements set out in Parliament’s standing orders to provide ‘best estimates of the costs, savings and changes to revenues to which the provisions of the Bill would give rise’.

“We’ve seen an increasing use of ‘framework’ Bills that provide Government with future enabling powers. These do not, however, provide best estimates of all likely costs, and undermine parliamentary scrutiny. It also risks Parliament passing legislation which may in the end – once outcomes are fully understood – lead to significant cost increases.

“The increased use of framework Bills with no clear implementation costs poses a long-term risk to the Scottish budget, both now and for successive governments.”

He added the committee was “disappointed” ministers had not met previous recommendations around financial transparency.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “We acknowledge the comments and recommendations made by the Finance Committee.

“We want to create a circular economy, in which resources are kept in use for as long as possible. This is not just good for the environment – it will also create new economic opportunities and green jobs here in Scotland.

“Our Circular Economy Bill will establish the legislative framework to support that. The Bill is also expected to bring benefits to local authorities, for example as a result of less contamination of recycling, and savings made through waste collection and disposal costs, including reduced litter costs.

“The financial memorandum provides strategic-level cost and benefit data which will be refined as part of ongoing work with local authorities and householders, businesses and other stakeholders.”