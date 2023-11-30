Government costings on Circular Economy Bill may not be accurate, MSPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government costings on Circular Economy Bill may not be accurate, MSPs warn

By Press Association
The Bill gives councils more powers to tackle fly-tipping and other waste crime (PA)
A Holyrood committee has cast doubt on whether financial estimates for a forthcoming Scottish Government Bill have been based on accurate costings.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has published a highly critical report scrutinising the Circular Economy Bill’s financial memorandum.

It states projected savings given by circular economy minister Lorna Slater are “unsatisfactory”, as the memorandum states there would be a 100% payment rate for fixed-penalty notices for car littering, with the committee arguing the figure is “entirely unrealistic” and cannot be used to offset the Bill’s enforcement costs.

It said it also “reinforces our concern” that ministers are not making affordability a “key factor” in decision making.

Lorna Slater
The committee said circular economy minister Lorna Slater had presented ‘unsatisfactory’ projected savings (PA)

The report said financial scrutiny was “incredibly challenging, if not impossible” because the primary legislation was introduced before the co-design process had begun, preventing complete cost estimates.

It said the process “effectively undermines parliamentary scrutiny” and risks “Parliament passing legislation which may in the end, once outcomes are fully understood, be unaffordable”.

The legislation, if passed, would give councils additional powers to tackle fly-tipping and other waste crime and strengthen enforcement on household recycling, establishing a new civil penalty regime and fixed-penalty notice.

Committee convener Kenneth Gibson said: “Scrutiny of this Bill reinforces our concern that affordability does not appear to be a key factor in Scottish Government decision-making.

“The minister, Lorna Slater, has committed to consult on the cost of secondary legislation, but that should not replace an assessment of affordability at the point of a Bill’s introduction.

“Our committee is not convinced that this Bill’s financial memorandum meets the requirements set out in Parliament’s standing orders to provide ‘best estimates of the costs, savings and changes to revenues to which the provisions of the Bill would give rise’.

“We’ve seen an increasing use of ‘framework’ Bills that provide Government with future enabling powers. These do not, however, provide best estimates of all likely costs, and undermine parliamentary scrutiny. It also risks Parliament passing legislation which may in the end – once outcomes are fully understood – lead to significant cost increases.

“The increased use of framework Bills with no clear implementation costs poses a long-term risk to the Scottish budget, both now and for successive governments.”

He added the committee was “disappointed” ministers had not met previous recommendations around financial transparency.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “We acknowledge the comments and recommendations made by the Finance Committee.

“We want to create a circular economy, in which resources are kept in use for as long as possible. This is not just good for the environment – it will also create new economic opportunities and green jobs here in Scotland.

“Our Circular Economy Bill will establish the legislative framework to support that. The Bill is also expected to bring benefits to local authorities, for example as a result of less contamination of recycling, and savings made through waste collection and disposal costs, including reduced litter costs.

“The financial memorandum provides strategic-level cost and benefit data which will be refined as part of ongoing work with local authorities and householders, businesses and other stakeholders.”