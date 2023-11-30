Irish premier travels to Dubai for ‘consequential’ Cop28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier travels to Dubai for ‘consequential’ Cop28

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has travelled to Dubai to attend Cop28 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has travelled to Dubai to attend Cop28, where he will deliver Ireland’s national statement on Saturday.

Cop28 – or the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – runs until December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

World leaders are meeting with the aim of agreeing on targets to tackle climate change and assess the progress made on the 2015 Paris Agreement targets.

Taoiseach Mr Varadkar is expected to hold several meetings with world leaders to discuss climate issues, but the invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed.

The summit was also due to be attended by Pope Francis, but his trip was cancelled on Tuesday due to ill health.

Speaking from Dubai, Mr Varadkar said the conference is “a crucial opportunity”.

“We’ve had a year of record-breaking temperatures and alarming severe weather events, including some on our own shores, which have had disastrous consequences for the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people around the world.

“The Global Stocktake will assess what the world has actually achieved since the Paris Agreement of 2015, when 196 countries agreed to limit global warming. We must work harder and faster to secure a safe, healthy, prosperous environment for all.

“One of the most effective ways to help individuals is a better system of climate finance.

“Sadly, the countries suffering most from climate change often have the greatest difficulty getting access to the finance and resources they need to deal with it.

“So, I look forward to Cop28 making progress on a new loss and damage fund.

“Ireland has committed to 225 million euro a year from 2025 to climate finance, the highest ever in our history, and I fully expect us to reach that target.

“At a time when the world is divided in so many ways, the urgent need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and bring down our emissions is one challenge that unites us all.

“We also need to scale up and prioritise adaptation.”

He added: “Climate change is happening even faster than most people anticipated. The international community must achieve the goals it has committed to.

“The transition must be just and fair. I’m really conscious that both the effects of climate change and the actions needed to prevent it do not affect people equally, so we must make sure we protect the most vulnerable in everything we do.

“Whatever is agreed here at Cop28, it will have consequences for the future of our planet and its people.”