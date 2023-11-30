Elton John addresses Parliament urging leaders to do more to end Aids epidemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Elton John addresses Parliament urging leaders to do more to end Aids epidemic

By Press Association
The Elton John Aids Foundation was founded in 1992 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Elton John Aids Foundation was founded in 1992 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Elton John has urged political leaders to do more to eliminate the Aids epidemic, telling Parliament the UK “can be the first country in the world to defeat this awful virus”.

The music superstar, 76, was honoured at a reception hosted by the All Party Parliamentary Group on HIV and Aids at the Speaker’s House, in recognition of his commitment to ending the epidemic through the Elton John Aids Foundation.

It comes after Victoria Atkins, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, announced the UK Government will be expanding the roll-out of a HIV testing programme to 46 accident and emergency departments across England.

Sir Elton described it as “truly wonderful news” that the programme will expand from the current 33 sites to every high prevalence area.

He also urged “whoever wins the next general election” to do more to help end Aids worldwide by 2030.

“I implore you not to waste your allotted time as political leaders,” Sir Elton said.

“Take action and push things a little further than might feel comfortable. And as you do, I can promise you this: I will be there with you.

“Fighting for equal access and fair treatment. Giving everything I can for the rest of my life to ending HIV and Aids. Because we must stay the course.

“I long to applaud a room like this, after this epidemic has gone.”

Sir Elton suggested the UK should be at the forefront of the fight and showing other nations “how it’s done”.

“We can be the first country in the world to defeat this awful virus,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of the UK doing more internationally, including helping the Global Fund to fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

He said: “If the Government is serious about ending Aids, I call on it to fully restore the UK’s commitment, to pledge £1.46 billion pounds this current three-year cycle and ensure the Global Fund is fully financed.”

Prime Minister of Greece visit to UK
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Leon Neal/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said: “An incoming Labour government will hit the ground running, because we must meet our target of ending new HIV cases in the UK by 2030.

“That’s why the Labour Party will commission an update to the HIV Action Plan as soon as we come to government.”

It comes as World Aids Day will be commemorated on December 1.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Sir Elton has been an unwavering advocate in the fight against HIV and Aids for four decades.

“His efforts have helped de-stigmatise the disease, promote education, and provide crucial support to those affected, making him a true champion in the goal to end Aids.”

Founded by the musician in 1992, the Elton John Aids Foundation funds frontline partners to prevent HIV infections, tackle stigma and provide care for vulnerable communities.