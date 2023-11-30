‘Direct link’ between Ofsted inspection and Ruth Perry’s death, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Direct link’ between Ofsted inspection and Ruth Perry’s death, inquest hears

By Press Association
Ruth Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report downgraded Caversham Primary School (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ruth Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report downgraded Caversham Primary School (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There was a “direct link” between Ofsted’s inspection of Caversham Primary School and headteacher Ruth Perry’s death, staff at the school have told an inquest.

Ms Perry’s family say she took her own life after a report from the watchdog downgraded the school in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister, Professor Julia Waters, previously said Ms Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

Clare Jones-King and Joanne Grover, acting co-headteachers at Caversham, gave evidence to the inquest at Berkshire Coroner’s Office in Reading on Thursday.

Both Ms Jones-King and Ms Grover were present in the school during the inspection, the inquest heard.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor asked them if they believed that there was a “direct link” between the Ofsted inspection and Ms Perry’s mental health “deterioration” and “death”.

Both teachers answered: “Yes.”

Ms Jones-King told the inquiry they were “very concerned” about Ms Perry during the inspection, but were worried that any actions they took may impact the headteacher’s welfare, as well as the outcome of the inspection.

Ms Grover said there was a “power imbalance” during inspections.

“The only thing that I would like to say is that it is very difficult in the position of a school leader to challenge, stop, ask, when we are in the middle of an Ofsted inspection,” she said.

“There is a power imbalance.”

Ofsted protest
People attend a vigil for Ruth Perry outside the offices of Ofsted in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Previously, the inquest heard evidence from lead Ofsted inspector Alan Derry, who said it was possible to pause Ofsted inspections, although he admitted that he had never done so.

Ms Jones-King said she was unaware that this was possible.

“I learned that you could pause an inspection in this room earlier this week,” she said.

“It was not something I was aware of.”

Ms Jones-King also described a meeting she attended between Ms Perry and Mr Derry on the first day of the inspection.

She said that she was interrupted while speaking by Mr Derry during the meeting.

“At one point there was a hand lifted up to stop me speaking,” she said.

She described the meeting as “unpleasant”, referring to Mr Derry’s “hand gestures” and “tone of voice”.