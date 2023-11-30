NHS getting ‘worse, not better’ under SNP – Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS getting ‘worse, not better’ under SNP – Sarwar

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar said more than 24,000 people had died in Scotland while on an NHS waiting list last year (PA)
Anas Sarwar said more than 24,000 people had died in Scotland while on an NHS waiting list last year (PA)

Anas Sarwar has said the NHS is getting “worse, not better” under the SNP, as he attacked the Scottish Government over the number of patients dying while on waiting lists.

In response, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said the Government is continuing to invest in the health service, which she said is facing challenges not unique to Scotland.

Ms Robison was standing in for Humza Yousaf at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday while he attends Cop28 in Dubai.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar asked Ms Robison how many people died while on an NHS waiting list last year.

Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the NHS performance in Scotland is getting ‘worse, not better’ (PA)

Ms Robison said the figures around waiting times are “challenging”, adding: “Long waits are regrettable, we have seen a significant reduction in the longest waits since those targets were announced.

“We’ve also seen some improvements in diagnostic waiting times.”

She said NHS activity has increased and £1 billion is being invested in the health service’s recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Sarwar branded Ms Robison’s answer “pathetic”, and said “the Government’s head is absolutely in the sand”.

He said freedom of information requests by his party show 24,567 people died while on an NHS waiting list in the last year.

Mr Sarwar said: “Two years ago, Humza Yousaf launched an NHS recovery plan that has failed.

Autumn statement 2023
Shona Robison stood in for Humza Yousaf at FMQs on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Things have got worse, not better.

“But rather than having a Government that’s focusing on these problems, we have a First Minister and Health Secretary going from crisis to crisis.”

Ms Robison insisted the Government is focused on the NHS, and said any deaths are a matter of deep regret.

But she added: “These issues and challenges are not unique to the Scottish health service.

“Every health system is under the same amount of challenge.”

She said the Welsh health minister has also spoken of financial pressures and increasing demand.

She also went on to criticise Labour’s UK shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting.

Ms Robison claimed Mr Streeting wants to “open the door to the private sector to come into the NHS”.

She added: “We’ll continue to make sure that funding goes to the front line and not follow Tory spending plans.”