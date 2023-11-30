Matheson must be sacked as Health Secretary ‘for the good of our NHS’ – Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Matheson must be sacked as Health Secretary ‘for the good of our NHS’ – Ross

By Press Association
Michael Matheson remains under fire over a £11,000 roaming charges bill he initially got the taxpayer to pay (PA)
Michael Matheson remains under fire over a £11,000 roaming charges bill he initially got the taxpayer to pay (PA)

Under-fire Health Secretary Michael Matheson “needs to go for the good of our NHS”, Conservative leader Douglas Ross said as he demanded the minister is sacked for claiming almost £11,000 of taxpayers’ money to pay iPad roaming charges.

Mr Matheson admitted earlier this month that his two teenage sons had contributed to the data charges by using his Holyrood-issued iPad as a hotspot so they could watch football while on a family holiday to Morocco last Christmas.

But the minister previously claimed there had been no personal use of the device during the trip, and Mr Ross accused the Health Secretary of “dishonesty”.

A poll published on Wednesday found 61% of Scots believe Mr Matheson should resign following the revelations.

Referring to those findings as he raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, Mr Ross said the “vast majority of Scots believe he should stand down”.

He said people can see Mr Matheson is “not focused on the day job”, and added: “In the middle of an NHS crisis, the public need to trust the Health Secretary. They don’t.

“Nurses and doctors when they meet him, they need to know that he is honest. He’s not.

“The Health Secretary has lost the confidence of the country and he needs to go for the good of our NHS.”

He pressed Deputy First Minister Shona Robison on the matter as took questions in place of Humza Yousaf, who has travelled to Dubai for the Cop28 climate change summit.

With Ms Robison having suggested at the weekend that the size of Scotland’s public sector workforce needs to be reduced, Mr Ross suggested: “Shouldn’t that start with sacking Michael Matheson?”

In an emotional statement to MSPs earlier this month, Mr Matheson said he had not previously mentioned his sons’ involvement in racking up the charges because he wanted to protect them.

He said that after discovering how the bill was created, he paid the money back to the Scottish Parliament. Holyrood’s corporate body is now investigating the matter.

Douglas Ross again pressed the Scottish Government over Michael Matheson’s iPad bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Robison stressed the “appropriate thing now is to allow the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body to look into this matter”.

But she added that “importantly”, Mr Matheson had accepted he “should have handled the situation better”.

She said he has “accepted responsibility and has rightly apologised in full”.

But Mr Ross hit back: “Of course Michael Matheson could have handled the situation better. He could have told the truth.

“He could have been honest, and we can’t park this issue to the Scottish Parliament investigation, because they are looking at the claim made for taxpayers to pay £11,000 of a bill. They’re not looking at the statements made which now seem to have been dishonest from Michael Matheson.”

While the Health Secretary has denied suggestions he had been watching football matches on the device, Mr Ross said: “He’s the MSP who once bragged about watching six football matches in a single weekend.

“But now he wants us to believe that when he was on holiday, he never watched the games, he never knew the football was on, and he never spoke to anyone about it.

Shona Robison hit out at the UK Government over funding for public services (Jane Barlow/PA)

“And when a giant bill came in he was completely clueless about it.”

Ms Robison said Mr Matheson had “reimbursed the Parliament in full for the costs incurred”.

She insisted he is “getting on with the job of being Health Secretary, ahead of what is expected to be a challenging winter for the health service”.

She also attacked the Tories, saying the recent autumn statement from the UK Government had “given no money whatsoever for public services for this Government, for this country, for next year”.

While the Scottish Government will receive an additional £545 million over the next two years, Ms Robison said there will be less than £11 million for NHS spending next year.

She added: “If Douglas Ross cared anything about the NHS he would be objecting to the fact that next year only £10.8 million has been given to the NHS from the UK Tory Government, less than £11 million.

“I think actions speak louder than words, I don’t think Douglas Ross and the Tories care about the NHS if they are prepared to support the Tory Government on that matter.”