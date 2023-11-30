Alcohol industry and public health officials split on in-store visibility

The alcohol industry and public health officials are split on whether further restrictions should be brought in on the visibility of alcohol in stores, according to a new consultation.

The Scottish Government sought views from the public earlier this year on alcohol marketing, with proposals including potentially moving drinks out of view of the public similar to what was done to tobacco products.

The First Minister – in his first speech in the top job – said his Government would “go back to the drawing board” on proposals after an industry outcry.

An analysis of responses published on Thursday shows the depth of the split between alcohol-linked firms and public health officials.

The consultation asked if a “comprehensive package of restrictions” should be put in place, with 98% of both alcohol producers and retail and hospitality organisations saying they were not in favour, while 100% of the 57 public health and third sector organisations backed the plans.

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister @ElenaWhitham has welcomed publication of analysis of @scotgov’s consultation on restricting alcohol advertising and promotions. More talks will be held on ways of limiting young people’s exposure to these. ➡️ https://t.co/k2lPIoeqhR pic.twitter.com/tdKYC45G9S — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) November 30, 2023

Similarly, 100% of the public health and third sector bodies backed restricting visibility of alcohol in shops while 97% of producers and 95% of retail and hospitality organisations were against the plans.

Speaking as the analysis was published, drugs and alcohol minister Elena Whitham said ministers would host talks with the industry and public health officials in the new year to find a way forward.

“We’re determined to reduce the harm caused by alcohol, particularly to young people, while minimising any impacts on Scotland’s world-class drinks industry or tourism sector,” she said.

“International evidence shows that alcohol marketing increases the likelihood that children and young people will start to drink alcohol or, if they already drink alcohol, drink more, while young people and their families have told us that they want us to take action.

“While almost all responses to the consultation acknowledged that children and young people should not be exposed to alcohol advertising and promotions, it is clear there are a range of views on how this might be achieved.

“Since the consultation was launched, the First Minister and other ministers have engaged with a wide range of businesses and stakeholders.

“So, we will continue to engage with all interested parties on specific, narrower, proposals that meet our aims.

“I’m confident this collaborative approach will ensure that we develop policies understanding the full range of opportunities and impacts.”