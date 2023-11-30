Law will end ‘blight’ of raptor persecution – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law will end ‘blight’ of raptor persecution – minister

By Press Association
The Bill aims to change the culture of grouse moor management (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new law will help to end the “blight” of raptor persecution on Scottish grouse moors, a minister has said.

Environment Minister Gillian Martin said the new licensing scheme would target wrongdoers who give grouse moors “a bad name”.

On Thursday, MSPs debated the general principles of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill, which would regulate the grouse shooting industry and bring in a code of practice for land management.

It would also restrict the practice of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather and other plants.

Ms Martin said Holyrood had a “proud record” of protecting the natural environment, urging MSPs to back the Bill at Stage 1.

Ms Martin said the issue of raptor persecution “has not gone away” since the independent Werritty review at the end of 2019.

Grouse shooting
The Bill would introduce a licensing system (Danny Lawson/PA)

Professor Alan Werritty had said a licensing scheme should be introduced if there is no “marked improvement” in the ecological sustainability of grouse moor management within five years.

She referred to the disappearance of Merrick, a satellite-tagged golden eagle which vanished in the Scottish Borders on Monday.

Ms Martin said: “Grouse moors can be successfully managed in a way that doesn’t negatively impact on the environment or biodiversity, and a great many of them are acting responsibly.

“But we need to end the blight of raptor persecution that takes place on the few estates that give the sector a bad name.”

She said the licensing scheme aimed to change the culture of grouse moor management while allowing law-abiding moors to continue.

However, the Conservatives’ Rachael Hamilton said the Bill would have a serious impact on the rural economy.

She said: “We want to reiterate that we condemn the persecution of raptors, but (the Bill) goes way beyond that objective.”

Ms Hamilton said the minister would need to make changes to the plans in order to create a workable system and questioned whether each case of raptor persecution was connected to grouse moors.

She added: “The Bill ignores rural voices and goes much further than its intentions.”

Following the debate, MSPs backed the general principles of the Bill by 82 votes to 32.