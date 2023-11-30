Organised crime groups up over four years but with fewer gangsters, data shows

Fewer gangsters are operating in Scotland than in the past five years but environmental crime run by mobs boomed during lockdown, figures show.

Data from the Scottish Government’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce (SOCT) shows the number of gangs has risen in the past four years, with 112 serious organised crime groups (SOCGs) currently operating in Scotland.

But the number of gangsters recorded as operating within those groups has dropped to the lowest number in five years, with 1,726 people described as “nominals” compared to 2,417 in 2018-19.

The taskforce said that in the past year, 3% of convictions had an organised crime aggravation, compared to 44% in 2019-20.

The figures also show nearly three-quarters of SOCGs disguise illicit trade behind property development, shops, garages and taxi firms.

During the pandemic, illegal waste disposal boomed by 400%, along with Crypto crime as gangs sought to diversify, according to the taskforce.

SOCT said in the past five years, criminals have been prevented from fraudulently withdrawing around £29 million from bank accounts, after a banking protocol was launched in 2018 to train staff to spot fraudsters.

As of March 2023, 90 mobsters had Serious Crime Prevention Orders imposed in the past four years.

Of those, 58 are prisoners, while the 32 who are in the community are monitored to ensure they are not mixing with former associates.

Since 2020, 36 firearms have been seized in Scotland, including a cache of replica guns converted to shoot live rounds which were raided at a golf course in Stevenson, North Ayrshire, in September 2020, resulting in five-year sentences.

SOCT said 7,264kg of illegal drugs were seized, including from a County Lines gang who were trading with gangsters in Merseyside and using Post Offices to transport drugs in 2021.

New crime trends emerged during lockdown, and a crackdown on illegal waste sites was launched in 2021 after several HGVs were found abandoned with trailers filled with waste.

Between January 2021 and 2022, there was a 400% increase in reports of fly-tipping and waste disposal to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s pollution hotline.

The taskforce said that in the past five years, 45 gangsters were convicted, with sentences totalling 115 years, and more than £4 million in cash was seized.

The majority of gangsters in Scotland are operating in the west (61%), with 23% in the east, and 16% in the north.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Government is committed to eradicating serious organised crime (PA)

Police Scotland vowed to ensure criminals are prevented from “preying on communities” as it hailed the “impressive results”, and said £130 million has been invested into communities in 15 years due to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors said: “Police Scotland remains fully committed to working in partnership with the members of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to continue to disrupt the activities of organised crime groups and ensure the country remains a hostile environment for those involved in this type of criminality.

“By working together we have achieved impressive results which help keep people safe. This has had, and will continue to have, a major impact, preventing them from preying, exploiting and making illicit profit from our communities.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who chairs the SOCT, said: “Tackling and disrupting serious organised crime and diverting people away from being drawn into criminal gangs is a priority for the Scottish Government and the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

“This progress report offers an insight into the breadth of activity overseen by the taskforce and its supporting partners to tackle serious organised crime and it highlights the successes they are having.

“I welcome the ongoing success of the banking protocol, which has prevented customers, who are often older or vulnerable people, from having a total of around £29 million fraudulently taken from their accounts.

“I am grateful to our partners across the public, private and third sectors who have contributed to the work of the SOCT and I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to eradicate serious organised crime in Scotland.”