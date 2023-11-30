Sue Gray’s son selected as Labour candidate to become MP at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sue Gray’s son selected as Labour candidate to become MP at next election

By Press Association
Liam Conlon, the son of partygate investigator Sue Gray, has been chosen as a Labour MP candidate (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The son of partygate investigator Sue Gray has been selected as a Labour candidate to become an MP at the next general election.

Liam Conlon will contest Beckenham and Penge in south-east London after being selected as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

The election is widely expected to take place in 2024.

Mr Conlon tweeted: “Thank you everyone who supported me and engaged in this process.

“The past weeks have shown the incredible potential of our new local party.

“Look forward to campaigning to win Beckenham and Penge together.”

He praised his rivals for their “engaging campaigns” and said he was “proud to call them friends”.

The long-time Labour activist announced his decision to run for selection in the newly created seat last month.

According to Jill Rutter, an associate fellow at think tank British Future, Mr Conlon has been active in the party for “longer” than his mother.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Ms Gray, who investigated parties held in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdowns, quit her position this year as a senior civil servant to take on the job of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Her report about lockdown breaches in government played a key role in the downfall of Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Since Ms Gray’s job change in September, she has been credited with taking a leading role in attempting to unite the party after splits emerged following Sir Keir’s decision not to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

She is regularly seen around the parliamentary estate in Westminster, having been tasked with preparing the party — which is consistently well ahead of the Conservatives in the polls — for potentially entering 10 Downing Street after the next election.

The partygate investigation saw Ms Gray go within months from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in government to a household name.

Her decision to leave the civil service to work for the Opposition irked Mr Johnson and some Conservative MPs, who claimed a conflict of interests after her involvement in the investigation.

Anti-sleaze watchdog the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments recommended a six-month delay between her leaving the civil service and starting the job with Sir Keir — advice Labour accepted.

Her son now has the potential to be an MP in the House of Commons serving under Sir Keir after the general election.

Mr Conlon lists himself on his website as vice chairman of Lewisham West and Penge Constituency Labour Party (CLP), national chairman of the Labour Party Irish Society and a disabilities officer at the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

He has previously shared pictures of himself on social media campaigning in the run-up to Labour’s by-election wins in Mid Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty.

The Tories initially selected Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham, as the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Beckenham and Penge.

But Col Stewart relinquished the party whip this month after being convicted of racist abuse and later announced he would be standing down at the next election.

The Beckenham and Penge seat was created after a review by the Boundary Commission for England to make Westminster seats more uniform in population size.