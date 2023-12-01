Sunak’s patience ‘worn thin’ by Rwanda plan delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak’s patience ‘worn thin’ by Rwanda plan delays

By Press Association
The Rwanda plan is a key plank of Rishi Sunak’s pledge to stop small boat crossings of the English Channel (PA)
Rishi Sunak said the Government is “finalising” legislation to push through his “vital” Rwanda asylum plan as his “patience is worn thin” by delays.

The Prime Minister declined to say how much more money he would spend to get the scheme off the ground.

He stressed he is eager to “finish the job” after the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation was dealt a blow when the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful.

His plan to save the policy involves the signing of a new treaty with Kigali and the introduction of emergency legislation allowing Parliament to deem the scheme safe, but this has been delayed.

Speaking to broadcasters in Dubai during his trip to the Cop28 climate talks, the Prime Minister said: “We’re finalising that at the moment.

“And it’s important that we get it right because this is such a vital issue.”

He said the goal is to “make sure that Parliament can declare unequivocally” that Rwanda is a safe place to operationalise the scheme.

Once affirmed by Parliament, he said, “there should be no more domestic blocks to us putting in place this programme”.

“But I’ve also been clear that I won’t allow a foreign court to block us from flights taking off.

“My patience is worn thin, the British people’s patience is worn thin.

“And although we’ve made great progress on this issue – reducing the number of small boat crossings by a third this year, something that everyone thought was impossible when I got this job – we’ve got more to go.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to reporters in Dubai
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to reporters in Dubai (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I want to finish the job and that’s why I’ll get the Rwanda scheme up and running.”

Mr Sunak ducked questions on whether there is a limit to how much he would spend. The scheme would have a “crucial” deterrent effect, he told reporters travelling with him, adding: “If we can get that right, it will literally save us billions in the long run, so that is the right focus.”

The Prime Minister has been urged, including by sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, to adopt tough legislation that includes “notwithstanding” clauses that can prevent judges from applying protections in the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to asylum cases.

But Government lawyers have reportedly warned that instructing the courts to ignore the ECHR risks opening up more avenues for migrants to challenge the legality of deportation flights, on the basis that it would breach Britain’s convention obligations.

The Government’s hope of sending asylum seekers who arrive in the UK illegally to Rwanda is a key plank of Mr Sunak’s pledge to stop small boat crossings of the English Channel.

Asked how far he would go on the ECHR, Mr Sunak said: “I am completely confident, everything that we are doing complies with our international obligations.”