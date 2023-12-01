UK house prices inch higher but ‘rapid rebound’ in property market unlikely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK house prices inch higher but ‘rapid rebound’ in property market unlikely

By Press Association
UK house prices rose for the third month in a row in November, according to Nationwide (Yui Mok/PA)

UK house prices rose for the third month in a row in November, as hopes of mortgage costs coming down and rising wages has helped warm up demand across the property market, according to Nationwide Building Society.

House prices inched up by 0.2% last month, compared with October, Nationwide revealed in its monthly House Price Index.

Property values were 2% lower in November than a year ago, easing from the 3.3% year-on-year decline seen in October.

Across the UK, the average property cost £258,557 in November.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said the year-on-year fall in house prices remains “weak” but is the “strongest outturn in nine months”.

He said: “There has been a significant change in market expectations for the future path of bank rate in recent months which, if sustained, could provide much needed support for housing market activity.”

Bank of England policymakers decided to hold interest rates at 5.25% last month, raising expectations that borrowing costs could have reached a peak and will start to come down in the year ahead.

The shift in expectations is important because it has led to a decline in longer-term interest rates, known as swap rates, which underpin mortgage pricing.

“If sustained, this will help to ease the affordability pressures that have been stifling housing market activity in recent quarters, where the number of mortgage approvals for house purchases has been running at around 30% below pre-pandemic levels,” Mr Gardner said.

Modestly lower borrowing costs coupled with rising wages and falling or slower house prices should help prompt an uplift in activity in the housing market in the months ahead, he said.

“Nevertheless, a rapid rebound still appears unlikely,” Mr Gardner stressed.

“Cost-of-living pressures are easing, with the rate of inflation now running below the rate of average wage growth, but consumer confidence remains weak, and surveyors continue to report subdued levels of new buyer enquiries.”

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has insisted that it is “much too early” for policymakers to think about cutting rates, as they continue their work to bring down inflation.

Andrew Bailey
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has insisted it is ‘much too early’ for policymakers to think about cutting interest rates (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agency Knight Frank, said: “If we are not at the bottom of the current slowdown in the UK housing market, we must be close.

“Price indices are potentially more volatile due to low transaction numbers but sentiment has improved in recent weeks as the worst of the economic data moves behind us.”

However, Gabriella Dickens, a senior economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the rise in Nationwide’s index over the last few months is likely to reverse in the near-term, adding that “a material recovery in house prices still looks a few months away yet”.

“The outlook for next year, however, is brighter,” she added.

“The recent drop in market expectations for bank rate means mortgage rates now look set to fall further and faster than we previously had anticipated.”

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage stood at 6.05% on Thursday, as it edges closer to dropping below the 6% mark, according to data from Moneyfacts.