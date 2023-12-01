Matt Hancock acknowledges his affair with aide damaged public confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Hancock acknowledges his affair with aide damaged public confidence

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (Lucy North/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (Lucy North/PA)

Matt Hancock has acknowledged that his affair with Gina Coladangelo damaged public confidence in Covid rules.

The former health secretary was asked briefly about his “transgression” during his appearance at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Friday morning.

Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary in June 2021 after footage emerged of him kissing his aide during a time of strict Covid rules.

Inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC said to Mr Hancock: “I’m sure you acknowledge the incredible offence and upset that was caused by that revelation.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former health secretary Matt Hancock was giving evidence to the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Mr Keith asked Mr Hancock if he thought it impacted on the “public’s propensity to adhere to rules”.

Mr Hancock replied: “Well, what I’d say is that the lesson for the future is very clear.

“And it is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do.”

Mr Keith said the resignation “must have been a reflection of the fact that you understood the importance of, or the deleterious consequences of, rule-breaking or guidance-breaking on public confidence in the public at large”.

Mr Hancock replied: “Yes.”

The former health secretary was pictured in CCTV footage embracing Ms Coladangelo, then an aide at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

In announcing his resignation, Mr Hancock said he owed it to the public to “be honest when we have let them down as I have done”.

At the time of the footage, the country was in the middle of Step 2 of the lockdown roadmap which meant that non-essential shops were open but hospitality businesses were closed.

Social distancing was still in force and people could not socialise indoors with anyone not in their household or support bubble.

The guidance provided by the government for workplace offices at the time said: “You should maintain social distancing in the workplace wherever possible.”