Parts of short-term let policy in Edinburgh ‘unfair and illogical’, judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Parts of short-term let policy in Edinburgh ‘unfair and illogical’, judge rules

By Press Association
There has been concern at the growth of short-term rental properties in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
There has been concern at the growth of short-term rental properties in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Parts of the City of Edinburgh Council’s short-term let licensing policy are “unfair” and “illogical”, a judge has ruled, in a decision which could affect attempts to regulate Airbnb-style properties.

A short-term let operator and a property management company sought a judicial review following the council’s designation of the city as a “control area” for that type of property.

At issue was whether the regulations had retrospective effect on properties which had changed to become a short-term let before the new rules came into effect on September 5, 2022.

In a ruling released on Friday, Lord Braid found in favour of the two petitioners, rejecting the council’s interpretation of the relevant planning legislation.

It is the second time a court has ruled against Edinburgh’s short-term let (STL) licensing scheme this year, with an earlier ruling from Lord Braid saying parts of the policy were “unlawful”.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 5, 2022
All of Edinburgh has been designated a short-term let control area (Jane Barlow/PA)

In the most recent judgment, Lord Braid also took issue with the council’s STL application form, saying it “actively discourages” anyone from applying who does not have planning permission or an application in the pipeline, despite this not being required in every case.

Rejecting the council’s arguments, the Court of Session judge considered a hypothetical case of two STL operators – one of which had a certificate of lawful use before September 5, 2022 and the other who did not.

Lord Braid said: “The respondent (Edinburgh council) would have it that the operator with a certificate of lawful use need not apply for planning permission, perhaps recognising that to hold otherwise would be to affect retrospectively the acquired rights of the operator in question; whereas the other operator would be bound to do so.

“That is not only unfair, but illogical.”

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), hailed the judgment and said it will have implications beyond Edinburgh.

She said: “The ASSC welcomes this judgment from Lord Braid which not only has profound implications for Edinburgh, but short-term let policy across Scotland.

“We pay tribute to the perseverance and determination of the two petitioners, Iain Muirhead and Louise Dickins, who have borne huge personal and financial costs once again.

“This grassroots action was not undertaken lightly, and they took the courageous decision to bring this action against Edinburgh council to protect not only their businesses, but also an industry that is critical to both the capital’s economy and the entire tourism sector.”

The council was given powers to designate the whole city as a short-term let control area by the Scottish Government.

It came after concern about the growth of STL properties in the city and their impact on local residents.

The City of Edinburgh Council and the Scottish Government have been approached for comment.