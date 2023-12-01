Gove to review Khan’s decision to reject permission for Las Vegas-style venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Gove to review Khan’s decision to reject permission for Las Vegas-style venue

By Press Association
Housing Secretary Michael Gove is to review the decision to reject planning permission for the MSG Sphere in east London (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA)
Housing Secretary Michael Gove is to review the decision to reject planning permission for the MSG Sphere in east London (The Madison Square Garden Company/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to reject planning permission for a huge Las Vegas-style entertainment venue is to be reviewed by ministers.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has opted to use his powers to “call in” the rejection of the 21,000-capacity, 300ft-tall MSG sphere in east London to decide whether it should stand.

The associated application for advertisement consent will also be decided upon by ministers in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mr Gove, it has been announced in a letter to the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), has also ruled that there will be a local inquiry held regarding the planning application.

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) wanted to build its sphere venue in Stratford, with plans to illuminate it on the outside and have the highest resolution LED screen on Earth, along with immersive sound systems to host concerts, shows and sporting events.

But Mr Khan ruled last month that the Sphere, following New York-based firm MSG’s planning application to the LLDC, would not be allowed to be built.

The Labour mayor said the venue would cause “significant light intrusion resulting in significant harm to the outlook of neighbouring properties, detriment to human health, and significant harm to the general amenity enjoyed by residents of their own homes”.

The mayor went on to say it would be “bulky” and “unduly dominant” and would not “constitute good and sustainable design”.

His rejection has now been called in, Mr Gove’s department confirmed in a letter dated December 1, with the action taken by planning minister Lee Rowley on behalf of the Housing Secretary.

Women’s Night Safety Charter
London Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected permission for the MSG Sphere to be built (Danny Lawson/PA)

Officials in the Levelling Up department said it would not be appropriate to comment on the proposal as the application is due for a ministerial decision in the future.

Sphere Entertainment, a sister firm to MSG, suggested its interest in building a venue in London was over despite Mr Gove’s intervention.

In a scathing statement, the firm suggested Mr Khan’s rejection had been “politically motivated” and that other global investors should “certainly be wary” of doing business in the UK capital.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “The entire five-year planning process was hijacked by the mayor and his bogus last minute report.

“Londoners should be dismayed that they are not going to benefit from this ground breaking project, and others looking to invest in London should certainly be wary.

“Moreso, everyone should be alarmed by how easily the Government’s established process was tossed aside by one politically motivated official.

“Mr Gove’s action, although commendable, still appears to us to be more of the same, and we cannot continue to participate in a process that can be so easily undermined by political winds.

“As we said previously, we will focus on the many forward-thinking cities.”

The 4.7-acre site was bought by MSG having been left empty since it was last used as a temporary coach park during the 2012 London Olympics.

MSG said thousands of jobs would have been created if the venue, modelled on a similar building in Las Vegas in the United States, had been approved.

A spokesman for Mr Khan said: “London is open to investment from around the world and Sadiq wants to see more world-class, ambitious, innovative entertainment venues in our city.

“As part of looking at the planning application for the MSG Sphere, the mayor has seen independent evidence that shows the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents.”

The campaign Stop MSG Sphere London called Mr Gove a “disgrace” for calling it in and said it was “criminal” to review a decision the applicant no longer wanted to progress.

In a statement published on social media, the campaigners said: “Gove calling in this application is a colossal waste of public funds, as was the long, drawn out planning process.

“Khan absolutely did the right thing in rejecting it and the LLDC should have done the same, after a fraction of the time and money.

“To spend yet more public money on reviewing this atrocity, especially when the applicant isn’t even interested anymore, is criminal.”

Residents living near the proposed development site had reportedly said they were “insulted” after developers MSG allegedly offered blackout blinds as a way of mitigating the glow from the images emitting from the orb-like structure.