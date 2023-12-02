Benefits of ‘digital pound’ unclear but Government should keep exploring – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Benefits of ‘digital pound’ unclear but Government should keep exploring – MPs

By Press Association
The Bank of England and the Treasury are exploring the potential of a central bank digital currency (Aaron Chown/PA)
The benefits of a so-called digital pound are still unclear and if it is launched there must be systems in place to protect cash access and privacy, a group of MPs has said.

The Treasury Select Committee said that the Bank of England and the Treasury should keep exploring the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The Bank and Treasury have been looking into the option of a digital pound for years.

In February they launched a consultation and are currently designing what such a system could look like.

The design phase is expected to run until the middle of the decade and the digital pound could be launched before 2030.

MPs on the committee said there are “some potential benefits” of the system, including that it could help create innovation in payments, and help the UK’s global competitiveness.

But they warned that none of these upsides are guaranteed, and pointed to several potential risks should a digital pound be launched.

“The extent of these benefits is unclear, however. Nor is it yet clear that a digital pound is the only (or best) means of achieving them,” they said in a report published on Saturday.

The report warned that the new currency could be very traceable and give authorities access to a lot of new data about people.

“Although the Bank of England and Government state that it is not their intention to be able to access users’ data, it is conceivable that they may in future be tempted to try to make use of such a powerful source of information,” the report said.

“It is important to guard against this risk in the fundamental design of the digital pound.”

The MPs said they were also concerned that private businesses could misuse customer data.

They also warned that the introduction of a digital pound could end up speeding up the demise of physical cash.

Bank branches across the UK have been closing down in their hundreds in recent years, making it more difficult for people to access cash and banking services.

Around 130 countries around the world are exploring the potential of CBDCs, according to the Atlantic Council think tank.

So far 11 countries have launched one and 21 are piloting a digital currency.

The committee said: “While there are some potential benefits, their extent is unclear and there are significant risks and challenges to be worked through, particularly in relation to privacy and financial stability.

“It is not clear to us at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks.

“Nevertheless, we support the Bank of England and Treasury undertaking further consultative work on the design of a digital pound to enable it to be launched if benefits increase and risks to privacy and financial stability are mitigated.”