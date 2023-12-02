Just Stop Oil protesters demonstrate outside New Scotland Yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protesters demonstrate outside New Scotland Yard

By Press Association
Police officers remove a Just Stop Oil protester outside New Scotland Yard in London on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)
Police officers remove a Just Stop Oil protester outside New Scotland Yard in London on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Just Stop Oil (JSO) protesters have held a demonstration outside the Metropolitan Police’s central London headquarters.

At least two climate activists, who gathered outside New Scotland Yard on Saturday afternoon, were carried into waiting police vans.

Uniformed officers watched as the protesters held speeches in which they said they would take their protest to other London sites, which they dubbed “centres of oppression”, such as the Supreme Court.

Before the group moved to Parliament Square, where the Supreme Court is, an activist on a loudspeaker told the small group: “The police think they can stop our protests.

“They can never stop our protests.”

Just Stop Oil protesters demonstrate outside New Scotland Yard
Just Stop Oil protesters demonstrate outside New Scotland Yard (Yui Mok/PA)

JSO, which has carried out a string of recent “slow marches,” billed Saturday’s protest as a “mass march” through the capital “in solidarity with the innocent climate prisoners”.

It came after the Met said it had “arrested JSO activists on 649 occasions, with 338 charges secured so far” since the “start of their latest campaign of disruption” on October 30.

The force later confirmed arrests were made during Saturday’s protest but denied they were for allegedly demonstrating on a pavement, as claimed by JSO.

In a tweet, the Met said “that’s not accurate”.

A protesters outside New Scotland Yard
A protester outside New Scotland Yard (Yui Mok/PA)

The force spokesman added: “One of these activists was arrested for breaching bail conditions set by the court.

“The other was wanted for a racially aggravated public order offence after antisemitic remarks were made at a protest.

“Both are on their way to custody.”