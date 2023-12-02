Police ‘surrounded’ at pro-Palestine event after making arrests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Police ‘surrounded’ at pro-Palestine event after making arrests

By Press Association
People take part in the National March for Palestine (Harry Stedman/PA)
People take part in the National March for Palestine (Harry Stedman/PA)

Police were “surrounded” by demonstrators and prevented from leaving after making two arrests at a pro-Palestine march in London, the Met Police said.

In an update on X, the force said it arrested one man for a racially aggravated public order offence in Windrush Square, Brixton, because of a placard he was carrying.

When police attempted to leave the area with him, protesters blocked their path before they were removed by other officers.

A police van was again stopped as officers attempted to drive away with a teenage boy arrested for criminal damage of a patrol vehicle on nearby Saltoun Road.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) has arranged a country-wide “day of action” to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Fighting has resumed between Tel Aviv and the Palestinian military group following a week-long truce that allowed hostages being held in Gaza to be released, along with Palestinian prisoners who had been incarcerated in Israel.

A spokesman for the Met said on X: “Officers policing the pro-Palestinian protest in Brixton have arrested a man in Windrush Square on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

“The arrest relates to a placard he was carrying.

“When officers tried to leave the area their vehicle was surrounded by other protesters. Some sat in the road blocking their path.

“Additional officers were deployed and the arrested man is now on his way to custody. Officers remain at the scene and will take action if further offences take place.

“Officers in nearby Saltoun Road have arrested a teenage male on suspicion of criminal damage of a police vehicle.

“Again, a number of people tried to obstruct the police van as it drove off. They were moved out of the way by officers. The male is now in custody.”

It comes after former prime minister Liz Truss told Fox News on a visit to the United States that people are being allowed to “demonstrate in favour of terrorists”.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered across the UK, with the PSC arranging ceasefire rallies and vigils in places such as London, Cardiff, Hull and Coventry.

There has been controversy about those on the marches chanting the phrase “from the river to the sea”, which critics have claimed is antisemitic, while some attendees have been accused of showing support for Hamas.

The militant organisation is proscribed as a terror group in the UK and support for it is banned.