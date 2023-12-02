Defence Secretary hails ‘new phase’ of Aukus partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Defence Secretary hails ‘new phase’ of Aukus partnership

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed the ‘new phase’ in the Aukus partnership (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed the ‘new phase’ in the Aukus partnership (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Defence Secretary hailed a “new phase” of the security arrangement between the UK, US and Australia.

The trio of allies have announced that there will be further collaboration in the areas of cyber and undersea warfare to build on the initial Aukus deal struck in 2021.

The so-called “second pillar” agreement announced on Saturday will see collaboration on artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and quantum technology, while also agreeing to reduce barriers to sharing information and technology.

The first plank of the joint agreement, as first announced two years ago, will see Australia given support to achieve its first nuclear-powered submarines.

The vessels will not be nuclear-armed.

It will also provide the Royal Navy with replacements for its seven Astute submarines, potentially doubling the size of the fleet of its attack boats.

Aukus was agreed in recognition of China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who travelled to the US for the announcement about the second stage of the partnership, said: “Today Aukus enters a new phase.

“Together with our partners in the US and Australia we have strengthened our alliance to bring our armed forces closer than ever and ensure our nations are protected from new and advanced threats.

“As the world becomes more dangerous, Aukus only becomes more important in ensuring the UK and our allies maintain a strategic advantage.

“That is why we have today driven forward joint programmes on threat detection, quantum technology and autonomous systems.

“This progress will radically improve our shared ability to tackle emerging threats and demonstrates our commitment to making our militaries more lethal, more connected and more prepared.”

The allies also agreed what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) dubbed a “landmark radar initiative” to better detect, track and identify objects in deep space, with a site in Wales identified as the UK’s preferred location for the facility.

The Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (Darc) programme will provide 24/7, all-weather capabilities that will increase the three nations’ ability to characterise objects deep in space up to 22,000 miles away from Earth, the MoD said.

Its creation is a recognition of the growing threat of space warfare.

Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, has been identified as the UK’s preferred site for Darc.

The final decision for choosing a site is conditional on the results of the ongoing MoD-funded environmental impact assessment and subsequent town planning application.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to San Diego in March to finalise plans for the Aukus submarines deal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Cawdor Barracks is currently the home to a British Army Signals Regiment which is due to relocate from 2028.

Retention of the base for Darc would create employment during the construction phase and provide up to 100 longer-term jobs, Mr Shapps’ department said.

During their meeting in the States, Mr Shapps and his defence counterparts — US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin and Australian defence minister Richard Marles — agreed that “exceptional progress” had been made on delivering SSN-Aukus submarines to Sydney.

The MoD said progress included increased training opportunities for Australian sailors in the UK and US, and more planned visits of US and UK nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to San Diego in March to finalise plans the plans for the subs.