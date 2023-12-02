Minister to announce £100m for vulnerable climate-hit nations at Cop28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister to announce £100m for vulnerable climate-hit nations at Cop28

By Press Association
International development minister Andrew Mitchell will announce the £100m of funding at Cop28 (James Manning/PA)
The UK Government is to provide £100 million towards helping countries deal with the most severe effects of climate change.

International development minister Andrew Mitchell will make the commitment in Dubai at the Cop28 climate summit on Sunday.

The Foreign Office said almost a fifth of the funding will support efforts to strengthen early warning systems in countries on the front line of climate change – giving people advanced warning of cyclones, flooding and other extreme weather.

Up to £18 million will be earmarked for programmes designed to help countries manage the growing health impacts of climate change, from flooding-caused spikes in infectious diseases such as cholera and malaria, to food shortages, water insecurity and other health-related emergencies.

It will be the first climate-related health programme to be announced by a G7 country, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The department said the aid was being allocated in recognition that the impacts of global warming are pushing 26 million into poverty every year.

Conservative minister Mr Mitchell said: “The devastating effects of climate change hit the most vulnerable the hardest.

“These funding commitments will help countries and people be better prepared and protected against extreme weather events and natural disasters.

“They will help roll out measures such as early warning systems, and open up access to climate finance to build resilient health services.

“The UK will continue to press for a bold and ambitious approach to support those on the front line of our changing climate, and to create a safer planet for us all.”

The £100 million forms part of the £1.6 billion of climate aid announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to the United Arab Emirates-hosted conference on Friday.

On behalf of the UK at the summit on Sunday, Mr Mitchell will endorse the Getting Ahead Of Disasters charter, the Cop28 Declaration On Relief, Recovery And Peace, and the Declaration On Climate And Health.