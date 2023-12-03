Liz Truss to propose law banning biological males from single-sex spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Liz Truss to propose law banning biological males from single-sex spaces

By Press Association
Former prime minister Liz Truss was drawn as one of the 20 MPs invited to bring forward a private members bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Liz Truss was drawn as one of the 20 MPs invited to bring forward a private members bill (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss is to introduce a draft law that will seek to ban biological males from entering single-sex spaces and prevent children from attempting to change their gender.

The former prime minister, who spent only 49 days in office, was among 20 MPs selected to bring forward a private members’ bill – a process that allows backbenchers to introduce a new law separate from the Government’s legislative agenda.

Aides said the right-wing Conservative will use the opportunity this week to propose a Bill that would look to ensure single-sex spaces are protected in law by preventing transgender women, who have transitioned from being a male, from accessing areas like female toilets and changing rooms.

The draft legislation will also aim to prevent under-18s from accessing hormone therapy and block the state from recognising social transitioning by those under the legal age of adulthood, a source close to the former Tory leader said.

They said Ms Truss felt there needed to be stronger protections in law to prevent under 18s from “making irreversible decisions about their bodies which they might come to regret”.

Ms Truss was 18th among the names revealed in the ballot last month, meaning there is no guarantee that her Bill will be debated in the Commons.

Normally, only the first seven balloted bills will have time to be included in a day’s debate and therefore have the highest chance of becoming law.

A source close to Ms Truss told PA news agency: “In her time as minister for women and equalities, Liz successfully blocked dangerous plans to allow gender self-ID.

“It has become increasingly clear there is a need for the law to better protect children and teenagers from making irreversible decisions about their bodies which they might come to regret.

Female toilet
Liz Truss wants to give legal protection to single-sex spaces (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The law also needs to be amended in order to make it clear that biological males should be legally excluded from having access to single-sex spaces designated for women, including toilets, changing rooms, refuges and prisons.

“Liz decided to put forward these proposals after considering the amount of correspondence she receives on these issues and taking soundings from her South West Norfolk constituents.

“These are not party political issues and she hopes to bring together a broad cross-party alliance in support of her Bill.”

The contents of the Bill, news of which was first reported by the Mail On Sunday, will be formally presented to the Commons on Wednesday, along with a list of its MP backers.

Julie Elliott, Labour MP for Sunderland Central, came first in the ballot and will have top priority to bring forward a legislative proposal.