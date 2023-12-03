Labour and Tories ‘ignoring Scotland’s needs’ on immigration, Flynn says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour and Tories ‘ignoring Scotland’s needs’ on immigration, Flynn says

By Press Association
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has raised concerns about the impact a drop in immigration could have on Scotland’s NHS. (jeff Moore/PA)
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has issued a fresh demand for powers over immigration to be handed to Holyrood – claiming that leaving control in Westminster’s hands will “inevitably undermine” the NHS in Scotland.

Mr Flynn accused both the Conservatives and Labour of “ignoring reality and Scotland’s needs” with their promises to cut overall migration into the UK.

The most recent census data shows that without migration into Scotland, the country’s population would have shrunk by almost 50,000 between 2011 and 2022, as deaths outnumbered births over the period.

Meanwhile, with Labour shadow cabinet member Darren Jones having said recently the party aims to cut net migration to the UK to a “couple of hundred thousand a year” within its first term, fears have been raised that this could see overall migration levels for Scotland falling to as little as 6,000 people a year – potentially reducing the workforce in key areas.

There is also speculation the Tories could seek to raise the minimum amount people would need to earn before they could come to the UK – with reports suggesting Rishi Sunak had agreed with former home secretary Suella Braverman on this.

It comes as the Scottish Government is seeking to attract more workers to Scotland, with Mr Flynn insisting “higher levels of migration” are necessary for the NHS so it can continue providing vital services.

The SNP Westminster leader hit out at both Labour and the Conservatives, saying: “Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are ignoring reality and Scotland’s needs with promises to cut net migration.

“Scotland already faces acute demographic challenges – higher levels of migration are vital to help ensure that our NHS can continue to deliver for those it serves.

“Scotland is already suffering as a result of Westminster’s Brexit and migration policies and these new Tory and Labour proposals will inevitably undermine our NHS.”

The SNP MP added: “If Westminster won’t take the necessary steps to ensure Scotland’s public services are protected then it must deliver the necessary powers to Holyrood so that we can.

“The people of Scotland deserve better than this. Decisions made at Westminster by governments we don’t vote for continue to cause enormous damage, and it’s gone on for too long.”

A Home Office spokesperson said:“We are clear that net migration remains far too high. The government is completely committed to bringing down legal migration, whilst balancing the needs of our economy, and we are continuing to look at ways to do so.

“We have already taken tough action to reduce migration, by tackling the substantial rise in the number of students bringing dependants to the UK– a change that will have a tangible impact.

“We are working across government on further measures, including to prevent exploitation and manipulation of our visa system and clamping down on those that take advantage of the flexibility of the immigration system. We will announce details in due course.”