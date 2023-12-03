Lib Dems critical of Government over mental health delayed discharge

The Scottish Lib Dems have said the Scottish Government’s mental health record is “utterly dismal” as 111,000 bed days were lost at facilities last year.

Public Health Scotland released figures this week showing that the number of days where a bed was occupied by a person who could have been discharged increased by 12.6%.

In 2022-23, the figure was 111,130, up from 98,716 the year before, according to the figures.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Thousands of NHS bed days are being lost and patients trapped in hospitals when they could be properly cared for in the community and at home.

“For vulnerable people struggling with their mental health, not being able to leave hospital can be particularly upsetting, especially when the main roadblock is lack of social care packages.

“They need robust community care that brings them closer to their support networks, enables a sustained recovery and rebuilds lives.

“It’s also bad for the NHS because those beds are not available to treat others in need.

“Delayed discharges from mental health specialities can be of a very complex nature, but those challenges are made so much worse by the pressures and gaps in community care.

“The SNP’s track record on mental health has been utterly dismal.

“I cannot understand how nationalist ministers can hear the stories of children and adults in mental torment and respond with budget cuts and inaction.”

His party, Mr Cole-Hamilton said, would “ensure everyone has access to comprehensive mental health support in the community” by “investing in community-based services”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.