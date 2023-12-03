Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to travel to the US for Ukraine and Israel talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron to travel to the US for Ukraine and Israel talks

By Press Association
Former prime minister Lord Cameron will travel to the US this week (James Manning/PA)
Former prime minister Lord Cameron will travel to the US this week

Former prime minister Lord Cameron will travel to the United States this week for the first time since returning to frontline politics.

The Foreign Secretary, who was a surprise appointment during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle three weeks ago, is set to visit Washington DC for talks about the conflict in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East.

Due to fly out on Wednesday, the Foreign Office said he will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with key members of US president Joe Biden’s administration.

The itinerary includes a meeting with his US counterpart, secretary of state Antony Blinken, as well as discussions with Republican and Democratic congressional figures.

Lord Cameron has previously met on a number of occasions with Mr Biden, who formerly served as vice president to Barack Obama, including in Washington shortly after entering Downing Street in 2010 and again in London in 2013.

The Foreign Secretary first announced his trip to the US capital in an article for The Sun On Sunday.

The Conservative peer said he would be reassuring American allies that Britain will “stay the course” in Ukraine as a debate rages Stateside about how long US support for Kyiv should continue.

The battle in eastern Europe has been raging for almost two years following the decision by Russian president Vladimir Putin — who Lord Cameron has labelled a “warmonger” — to order his troops to invade the neighbouring country in February 2022.

Writing in the tabloid newspaper, Lord Cameron said it was “hard to recall” a previous time in recent memory of “such danger and uncertainty” in the world, before arguing that Britain’s response should be “one of strength, resilience and unity”.

Cameron visits US
Lord Cameron and Joe Biden have met previously in their former roles (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Cabinet minister wrote: “We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends and partners, and reach out to new allies.

“That is why next week I will be heading to Washington DC to work with our closest and strongest ally, the USA.

“The debate there — about how much to help Ukraine and for how long — is under way.

“I know the arguments — that European security is American security and that dictators shouldn’t be appeased — will win the day.

“But I want to reassure them that we will stay the course and galvanise other allies too.”