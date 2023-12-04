Independence would let Scotland transform social security benefits – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Independence would let Scotland transform social security benefits – minister

By Press Association
Independence could transform social security powers in Scotland, a minister has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Social security in an independent Scotland could “transform lives”, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said independence would allow the Scottish Government to go “even further” on tackling issues such as poverty.

The ninth paper in the Building a New Scotland series is set to launch on December 6 and will outline the progress already made by ministers, despite only holding limited social security powers.

Ms Somerville said: “The Scottish Parliament has shown how Scotland can make different choices and deliver a fairer system with more positive outcomes. Independence would provide us with an opportunity to go further and transform the way benefits are delivered in this country.

Building a New Scotland
Shirley-Anne Somerville said the UK system does not provide the support needed (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With independence, we could ensure everyone has a decent standard of living and provide a strong safety net people could turn to when times are financially tough.

“Currently, the UK system fails to provide an adequate level of support for those who need it.

“As a result, the UK has higher poverty rates than European nations that are comparable to Scotland.”

She said the Scottish Government has been able to introduce “transformative” policies such as the Scottish child payment – £25 a week for eligible children – and has lifted an estimated 50,000 children out of relative poverty in 2023/24.

She added: “It is only with the full powers of independence that we could use the full fiscal and economic levers to tackle poverty in Scotland.”