Independence would let Scotland transform social security benefits – minister

Social security in an independent Scotland could “transform lives”, a Scottish Government minister has said.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said independence would allow the Scottish Government to go “even further” on tackling issues such as poverty.

The ninth paper in the Building a New Scotland series is set to launch on December 6 and will outline the progress already made by ministers, despite only holding limited social security powers.

Ms Somerville said: “The Scottish Parliament has shown how Scotland can make different choices and deliver a fairer system with more positive outcomes. Independence would provide us with an opportunity to go further and transform the way benefits are delivered in this country.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said the UK system does not provide the support needed (Jane Barlow/PA)

“With independence, we could ensure everyone has a decent standard of living and provide a strong safety net people could turn to when times are financially tough.

“Currently, the UK system fails to provide an adequate level of support for those who need it.

“As a result, the UK has higher poverty rates than European nations that are comparable to Scotland.”

She said the Scottish Government has been able to introduce “transformative” policies such as the Scottish child payment – £25 a week for eligible children – and has lifted an estimated 50,000 children out of relative poverty in 2023/24.

She added: “It is only with the full powers of independence that we could use the full fiscal and economic levers to tackle poverty in Scotland.”