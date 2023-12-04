Bitcoin price breaches 42,000 dollars for first time in nearly two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bitcoin price breaches 42,000 dollars for first time in nearly two years

By Press Association
The price of the cryptocurrency has grown in the last two months (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The price of bitcoin breached over 42,000 dollars for the first time in around 20 months on Monday, buoyed by speculation that Americans might soon be able to invest in the cryptocurrency through more traditional means.

The price of one bitcoin hit as high as 42,089 US dollars during the morning, the highest it had been since early April 2022.

It means that the price of bitcoin has soared around 50% in less than two months.

Last week the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) met with asset manager Grayscale Investments to discuss its Bitcoin Trust.

Grayscale is trying to turn the trust into a so-called exchange-traded fund (ETF), one of many investors who want to launch a bitcoin ETF in the US.

An ETF essentially tracks the price of an asset, in this case bitcoin.

It would therefore allow investors to bet on bitcoin without actually owning the cryptocurrency themselves.

This would essentially allow them to invest in bitcoin like it was a regular stock.

Bitcoin Stock
General view of a Bitcoin ATM (Dominic Lipinskl/PA)

They would not have to deal with a crypto exchange.

Last year one of these exchanges, FTX, collapsed.

Last month its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of fraud.

He is yet to be sentenced.

“Bitcoin surprised and delighted over the weekend as it surged through 41,000 dollars, continuing a strong run of recent form,” said Simon Peters, a market analyst at eToro

“The cryptoasset has broken through its highest level since early April 2022 as investors continued to gear up for the potential launch of the bitcoin ETF market.”

Meanwhile, gold prices also pushed to its highest price ever on Monday morning, peaking at around 2,134 dollars per ounce.

It later gave back many of those gains.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “Gold hit an all-time high for the second day in a row today, surpassing 2,100 dollars per ounce.

“So far this year, the precious metal is up around 13.5% and has gained around 5% in the past month.

“Concerns about the shaky global economic backdrop and the Israel-Hamas conflict have fuelled investor demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

“Plus, expectations for Fed rate cuts next year have put downward pressure on the US dollar which is trading around three-month lows, adding to gold’s attractiveness.”