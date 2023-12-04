UK economy suffering ‘sprain not broken leg’ – Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK economy suffering ‘sprain not broken leg’ – Chancellor

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt speaking at the Resolution Foundation conference at the QEII Centre in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The UK economy may be suffering from a “sprain”, Jeremy Hunt said, but rejected the diagnosis of a “broken leg”.

The Chancellor stressed the need for “positivity” about future growth prospects as he insisted that last month’s autumn statement would be “transformative” for reviving British productivity in the years to come.

His comments came during an appearance at the Resolution Foundation conference, as the influential think tank published a report detailing the scale of challenges facing the UK.

It found that the UK has seen 15 years of relative decline, with productivity growth at half the rate seen across other advanced economies and flatlining wages costing the average worker £10,700 a year in lost pay growth.

The living standards of the lowest-income households in the UK are £4,300 lower than their French equivalents, the Resolution Foundation report said.

The nearly 300-page report also warned that household incomes are not expected to reach the pre-cost-of-living crisis peak until at least 2027, with income inequality in the UK higher too than any other large European country.

The Chancellor sought to offer a sunnier outlook during a Q&A session with editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine Zanny Minton Beddoes.

One audience member asked why the think tank was “describing an economy that has a broken leg” while the “chief surgeon” disagreed.

“I think it’s really important not to lose our self-belief,” Mr Hunt responded.

The Chancellor, also a keen runner, suggested that UK commentators were good at identifying problems, but added: “I’m not sure I’d describe it as a broken leg but identifying areas where we can do better.

“And that is a very good thing for us that we do that. But sometimes we forget that other countries also have the things that they need to improve.

“I think we shouldn’t lose confidence that we do some things absolutely amazingly. I know he’s controversial in other ways but when Elon Musk was here three weeks ago, he said there were only two centres in the world for AI, San Francisco and London.

“We’ve got a lot going for us, so if we’re going to go into dealing with the sprain, rather than the broken leg, then let’s do so from a perspective of positivity.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, Mr Hunt blamed Brexit and the Covid pandemic for the damaging instability at the heart of government.

“I think there’s been a very particular reason why we’ve had that political chopping and changing – I don’t think it’s a good thing,” the Chancellor said.

Resolution Foundation conference – London
Jeremy Hunt appeared at an event by the Resolution Foundation think tank (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

He said “enormous benefits to ministers staying in their posts for a long period of time”.

“But we had Brexit, that led to a hung parliament, that led to a politically incredibly challenging time where the British people had voted to leave the EU but Parliament couldn’t agree on how, and ultimately to the fall of Theresa May’s government.

“Then we had a pandemic, these things have led to changes in Whitehall. I hope we can have more stability going forward, absolutely, because I think it is a better thing for policy.”

The Resolution Foundation report had backed calls for full expensing, part of a package of tax breaks for businesses, to be made permanent.

Mr Hunt insisted that it was part of a larger and unfinished project to boost productivity and growth

“Are there more things we can do? Absolutely. I think in every fiscal event I’ve done I’ve demonstrated that I’m prepared to do big, new things,” he said.

“The only way in the long run that you can raise living standards is by raising productivity,” he told the event.