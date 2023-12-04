Ministers in talks with senior judges over changes to legal services reform Bill

The Scottish Government is in talks with senior members of the judiciary about the changes to be made to controversial legal reforms going through Holyrood.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said she hoped there would be an “agreed position” on amendments to the Regulation of Legal Services (Scotland) Bill “early next year”.

With the Government having come under pressure from both Holyrood and the legal profession to set out what changes to the legislation could look like, Ms Brown detailed some areas ministers are proposing.

It comes in the wake of Scotland’s second most senior judge, Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, telling MSPs there are “grave concerns” about the Bill as it stands.

Meanwhile, the senators of the College of Justice have warned if it is not changed the legislation could leave the legal system open to “political abuse”.

While Ms Brown said the Bill would “bring many benefits to both the legal sector and consumers of legal services”, she stressed that the Scottish Government was “committed to working collaboratively with all interested parties, including the legal sector” to get it through Holyrood.

Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian spoke to MSPs about the concerns some in the judiciary have about the Bill as it stands (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Bill as it stands would give give ministers powers over the regulation of legal professionals, by allowing them to amend the regulatory objectives and professional principles of the sector, something usually done by the country’s most senior judge, the Lord President of the Court of Session, and others.

Ms Brown acknowledged there had been “concerns raised in respect of the role placed on Scottish ministers within the Bill”.

In a letter to MSPs on the Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee, who have been scrutinising the legislation, the minister said there had been meetings between the Government and various interested parties “including the senior judiciary and their officials” as part of efforts to “build consensus around the best approach to amend the Bill”.

While the “actual amendments will only be finalised when those discussions have concluded”, Ms Brown confirmed to the committee the Scottish Government intends to drop section five of the Bill – which allows for regulatory objectives and professional principles to be amended so these can be updated in line with regulatory best practice.

The Government also plans amendments to “narrow the scope” of another section of the legislation, the minister said, while another section – on the rules for authorised legal businesses – will see changes so that functions are only exercised by Scotland’s most senior judge, the Lord President, rather than jointly by ministers and the Lord President as currently proposed.

The changes were outlined after Lady Dorrian last week told MSPs that the judiciary did “not have any idea” about what the amendments will be.

The Lord Justice Clerk said then: “Seeing sight of the amendments has really got to be the first stage.”