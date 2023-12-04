Starmer: EU is no ‘silver bullet’ to fix UK economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer: EU is no ‘silver bullet’ to fix UK economy

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer said at the Resolution Foundation conference that the EU is not a ‘silver bullet’ to boost growth (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Britain’s struggling economy has not been caused by Brexit alone and the European Union is not a “silver bullet” for boosting growth, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader repeated his argument that closer co-operation with the bloc is needed but said it would be a “mistake” to attribute all the UK’s problems to severing ties with Brussels.

In a Q&A following his speech at a conference hosted by the Resolution Foundation think tank, Sir Keir was asked about his claim in the Telegraph that the Tories had failed to grasp the opportunities of Brexit.

Resolution Foundation conference – London
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the Resolution Foundation conference at the QEII Centre in central London (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

“It is a mistake to think that all of our economic problems are caused by Brexit. We had flatlining on growth for 13 years, way before Brexit was a word, way before there was a vote and certainly way before we left,” he said.

“So it is a mistake to think that the EU is a silver bullet.”

Labour has made clear that rejoining the bloc is a line it would not want to cross if it wins the next general election but has indicated it would seek closer economic ties, with Sir Keir previously suggesting “we don’t want to diverge” from some EU rules.

On Monday the party leader conceded there are areas where the UK can move with “speed and agility” that it did not have before and “we need to make the most of that”.

But he said “there is a better deal to be had if we do the hard yards and negotiate in good faith”, saying the current agreement is “not good enough”.

Labour will be seeking to win back parts of the electorate who voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, and discussion of strengthening ties has been approached with caution so far.

It has insisted it would avoid “dynamic alignment,” where the UK follows changes from Brussels, and “we are not going to be rule-takers”.