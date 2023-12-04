Tanaiste condemns renewed attacks on Gaza as ‘unconscionable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tanaiste condemns renewed attacks on Gaza as ‘unconscionable’

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The resumption of the Israeli bombardment of Gaza is “unconscionable”, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin condemned the latest attacks on the region, insisting innocent civilians were being killed.

Israel has intensified its assault on Gaza as it seeks to eliminate Hamas following the militant group’s deadly attack on October 7.

The Israeli military has widened its offensive following the end of the week-long ceasefire.

Israel-Hamas war: reported Israeli ground operations
(PA Graphics)

It has called for the mass evacuation of the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Tanaiste Mr Martin said it was critical to bring the war to an end.

“I said before the resumption of the war that it was unconscionable that the war would resume and I believe that,” he said.

“We know from the bombardment of north Gaza that the protection of civilian life was not prioritised, and far too many innocent men, women and children were killed and are now being killed in southern Gaza as a result of this bombardment – and I condemn that, that is wrong.”

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Martin added: “We’ll continue to work with all of the parties – Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and others – to first of all get hostages out, to get remaining civilians out, but more critically to get the war ended.

“And I think there is a lot of pressure on and that pressure will continue.”