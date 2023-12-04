Defence Secretary condemns ‘outrageous and unlawful’ attack in Red Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defence Secretary condemns ‘outrageous and unlawful’ attack in Red Sea

By Press Association
The USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea in 2018 (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Kledzik/US navy via AP)
The UK Defence Secretary has condemned an “outrageous and unlawful” attack in the Red Sea which saw a British-owned ship come under attack.

Grant Shapps said Britain is committed to protecting “maritime security” and ensuring “regional stability” after the drone and missile strike on Sunday.

The US military said the Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer, owned by a UK company, was among three commercial vessels targeted in an assault by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

US military Central Command said the Unity Explorer sustained minor damage.

Two other ships registered in Panama were also hit by missiles, with the Number 9 reporting some damage and the Sophie II suffering no significant damage, according to Central Command.

A military statement said guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down three drones after responding to calls for assistance.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Shapps said: “I strongly condemn the outrageous and unlawful attacks on ships by Iran backed Houthi militants.

“The UK is committed to protecting maritime security & deterring escalation, with HMS Diamond deploying to the region as part of the UK’s efforts to ensure regional stability.”

According to reports by the Associated Press, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attack on the Unity Explorer and one of the other attacks.

US Central Command said the attacks represented a “direct threat” to maritime security and commerce.

It said: “We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”

Yemen’s Houthis have been launching attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel, in response to its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

Missiles landed near another US warship last week after it assisted a vessel linked to Israel that was briefly seized by gunmen.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We condemn the attack on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.

“As we’ve previously said, Iran has long provided political and military support to Houthi militants and it bears responsibility for the actions of its proxies and partners.

“These waters are vital routes for global trade and incidents like these show the importance of the Royal Navy’s presence in the region.”

Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond was already heading to the region to bolster the navy’s presence there.