Cleverly says ‘enough is enough’ as he unveils plans to slash net migration

James Cleverly declared “enough is enough” as he unveiled plans he promised would deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration after levels soared to a record high.

The Home Secretary said overseas care workers will be barred from bringing family dependants and the salary threshold for skilled workers will be hiked to £38,700.

He said the strategy, along with earlier plans to limit the relatives of foreign students, would bring down levels by 300,000 as the Government comes under pressure from Tory MPs.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Cleverly set out the plans on Monday in the wake of official estimates saying levels had peaked at 745,000 in 2022.