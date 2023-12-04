Minister bids to placate Tory rebels over compensation for infected blood victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister bids to placate Tory rebels over compensation for infected blood victims

By Press Association
Justice minister Edward Argar said the Government would amend the Victims and Prisoners Bill in the Lords (PA)
Justice minister Edward Argar said the Government would amend the Victims and Prisoners Bill in the Lords (PA)

The Government has offered concessions after it faced a major rebellion from Tory MPs over calls to help infected blood victims receive compensation.

Justice minister Edward Argar said the Government would amend the Victims and Prisoners Bill in the Lords to establish the necessary structure and timescales for a delivery body for compensation for the victims.

He said this would be established in line with the overall objectives set out in an amendment tabled by Labour former minister Dame Diana Johnson.

Justice minister Edward Argar (UK Parliament)

But the minister outlined the Government would still not act until the final report from the independent Infected Blood Inquiry has been published.

MPs, including more than 30 Conservatives, had been backing a proposal to require ministers to establish a body to administer the full compensation scheme within three months of the Bill becoming law.

A High Court judge would be expected to chair the body and take account of the need for speed, simplicity, fairness and efficiency for victims.

The inquiry into the scandal was due to publish its final report this autumn but the document will now be published in March 2024 due to the “sheer volume and scale of the material”.

Under an initial compensation scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.

MPs have urged swifter action given it is estimated someone affected by infected blood dies “every four days”.

Thousands of patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Argar said: “The infected blood scandal should never have happened and my thoughts, and I believe all those in this House, remain with those impacted by this appalling tragedy.

“I can confirm today, on behalf of the Cabinet Office as the lead department, firstly that the minister for the Cabinet Office will make a statement ahead of the House rising for Christmas on Government progress on the Infected Blood Inquiry.

“Secondly, that we will commit to update Parliament with an oral statement on next steps within 25 sitting days of the final report being published.

“But we have studied very carefully the proposals that have been made by (Dame Diana) and supported widely across this House.

“The Government, as she said, has already accepted the moral case for compensation and is grateful for the work of (inquiry chairman) Sir Brian Langstaff.

“The Government has great sympathy for (Dame Diana’s) amendment and the intention to ensure that the legal groundwork is in place to enable a delivery body to be established.

“I can therefore confirm the Government will bring forward its own amendment when the Bill reaches the Lords which will put in place the necessary legislative framework and timescales for a delivery body for compensation for the victims of infected blood to be established in line with the overall objectives set out in (Dame Diana’s) new clause 27.

“This will ensure the Government is able to move quickly as soon as the inquiry reports.”