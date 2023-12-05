Scottish Government ‘nowhere to be seen’ on Bill support despite previous pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government ‘nowhere to be seen’ on Bill support despite previous pledge

By Press Association
Lothians MSP Sarah Boyack criticised the Scottish Government for not backing her member’s bill. (Lesley Martin/PA)
A Labour MSP has expressed “deep disappointment” in the failure of Scottish Government ministers to back a member’s Bill which was initially promised in successive programmes for government (PfG).

Lothians MSP Sarah Boyack secured support from enough cross-party politicians to introduce the Wellbeing and Sustainable Development member’s Bill to Holyrood.

It seeks to introduce a future generations commissioner to ensure policy development and implementation is in line with the principles of sustainable development and wellbeing, placing a duty on public bodies.

The proposals follow a letter from more than 100 organisations calling on party leaders to adopt the policy.

Ms Boyack’s proposals received the backing of at least 18 MSPs from Labour, Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in Holyrood – but she said the SNP and Greens were “nowhere to be seen”.

The plans were part of both Scottish Green and SNP manifestos prior to the 2021 Holyrood elections and have since formed part of three programmes for government.

Ms Boyack said: “I am delighted to have secured the cross-party support needed to introduce this Bill at stage one, however it is incredibly disappointing that the Greens and SNP are nowhere to be seen.

“Both the SNP and Greens committed to bringing forward a Bill of this nature but despite years of rhetoric they haven’t done so, it is therefore deeply disappointing that they are yet to support my member’s Bill.

“The failure to act demonstrates this SNP/Green Scottish Government lack of commitment to delivering on their manifesto commitments and that Scottish Labour is delivering for the Scottish people even from opposition.

“The SNP and Green MSPs still have time to do the right thing and I call on them to act now and support this Bill.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.