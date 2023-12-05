Sunak says ‘enough is enough’ as he steps up fight to control immigration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says ‘enough is enough’ as he steps up fight to control immigration

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media at the Cop28 summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak has declared “enough is enough” and that the time has come to “get control of immigration once and for all”.

Home Secretary James Cleverly outlined the Government’s five-point plan to tackle rising net migration on Monday, which would top health and care workers bringing dependants and increase the skilled worker earnings threshold to £38,700, which would also be the minimum income for family visas.

The proposals would also prevent shortage occupations from paying 20% less and ensure the Migration Advisory Committee reviews the graduate immigration route to prevent abuse.

Writing in The Sun, the Prime Minister said there is “far too much abuse of our system” which is “not fair on the honest, hard-working British people”.

He wrote: “There are just too many people migrating to the UK. So we’ve launched a new plan to cut migration, with a simple message.

“If you can’t contribute to the UK, you are not coming to the UK.”

He said people were “rightly angry” net migration has continued to climb and politicians “have not been willing to take the hard decisions” to deliver on promises to control borders.

“Britain has a proud tradition of providing shelter for refugees,” he said. “We’ve welcomed with open arms people fleeing the war in Ukraine or persecution in Hong Kong.

“But that cannot come at the cost of not controlling our borders.”

He said the latest proposals would “deliver the biggest-ever cut in net migration and curb abuse”, as well as providing the “proper points-based system that was promised after Brexit”.

“Altogether, our five-point plan means that 300,000 people like those who came to the UK last year will no longer be able to come,” he said.

Mr Sunak also vowed to continue the fight against those arriving in the country illegally, including those on small boats.

“People looking at this country have got to know that if they come here illegally, they will be detained and swiftly removed to a safe country,” he said.

“I’m fed up with our Rwanda policy being blocked.

“I’ve got the Government working on emergency laws to end the merry-go-round so that we can fix this problem once and for all — and stop the boats.”

Mr Cleverly, who is visiting Rwanda to sign a new asylum treaty, said the Government was “taking the fight to the people smugglers” but also needed to reduce legal immigration.

Writing in the Daily Express, he said: “It is right that we prioritise investment and training for homegrown talent.

“The British people want and deserve a fair immigration system and sustainable numbers.”