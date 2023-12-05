Wait times for children’s mental health services show slight improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Wait times for children’s mental health services show slight improvement

By Press Association
Waiting time figures for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services were published on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Waiting time figures for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services were published on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Waiting times for specialist children’s mental health services have improved slightly but remain below the target.

In the third quarter of 2023, 75.6% of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) patients were seen within 18 weeks of referral, up from 73.8% in the previous quarter.

The Scottish Government standard states that 90% of children and young people should start treatment within 18 weeks of referral to Camhs.

According to the most recent figures from Public Health Scotland, 4,686 children and young people started Camhs treatment in the third quarter of 2023.

This figure is down 8.0% from the 5,093 who started treatment in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, there were 5,344 children and young people waiting to start treatment in the quarter ending September 2023.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “The latest figures show that we continue to see significant and sustained progress on Camhs waiting times – 13 out of 14 boards have now effectively eliminated long waits.

“The overall Camhs waiting list decreased by more than a third (36%) in the last year, and the number of children waiting over 18 weeks decreased by 69% over the same period. One in two children and young people referred to Camhs now start treatment within 10 weeks.

Maree Todd
Maree Todd said there has been ‘significant and sustained progress’ on waiting times (PA)

“This has been made possible by the hard work of the Camhs workforce, supported by our record high investments in Camhs including £48.6 million of supplementary funding to boards this year to improve the quality and delivery of mental health services for all. This is in addition to £36.7 million allocated to health boards via the outcomes framework in 2022-23, and to the total package of core funding that boards receive.

“Despite these positive figures, we are not complacent. We remain committed to supporting all boards to meet the standard that 90% of patients start treatment within 18 weeks of referral.

“It is vital that all children and young people receive the right support, at the right time.”

Dr Kandarp Joshi, chair of Camhs at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “While there has been a slight improvement on the figures, we must not be complacent as the data suggests the Scottish Government are still way off their own targets.

“As clinicians working on the front line, we now need firm assurances on how targets will be met as the lack of clarity means recruitment and retention of staff to help these young people becomes more difficult and the problem gets worse.

“An ideal time to do this would be now, in the run-up to the Scottish Budget announcement.

“While we welcomed the investment into Camhs through the mental health and renewal fund, funding in real terms will have gone down due to inflation and we cannot assume that the job is now done.

“What we do know is that there’s a postcode lottery of Camhs services across Scotland so local services are clearly not seeing this money.”