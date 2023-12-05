Asylum legacy backlog falls but more recent cases still rising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Asylum legacy backlog falls but more recent cases still rising

By Press Association
The number of older cases in the UK asylum system has fallen by nearly half in a month, new figures showed, as the Government works towards its target of clearing the backlog by the end of the year (Alamy/PA)
The number of older cases in the UK asylum system has fallen by nearly half in a month, new figures show, as the Government works towards its target of clearing the backlog by the end of the year.

The so-called “legacy” backlog was at 18,366 as of November 30, according to Home Office data published on Tuesday.

This is down by nearly half (45%) from 33,253 on October 29.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to clear by the end of 2023 the backlog of “legacy” cases, which refer to applications that have been waiting an initial decision since June 28 2022.

The backlog has fallen by nearly three-quarters (74%) since June 2023, when it stood at 70,493.

But newer cases in the system continue to rise.

The non-legacy backlog of UK asylum cases – covering applications made on or after June 28 2022 – stood at 91,076 on November 30, up 2% from 89,332 on October 29 and up just over a third (34%) from June 25.

The overall backlog of applications awaiting a decision, including both legacy and non-legacy cases, is 109,442 – down 11% from October and down 21% from June.

One asylum application does not always equal one individual because an application can cover a group of people.

The total number of UK asylum caseworkers, based on headcount, stood at 2,485 at the end of November, down slightly (by 2%) from 2,529 at the end of October but nearly double the figure a year earlier in November 2022, when it stood at 1,306.

The full-time equivalent (FTE) number of decision-making caseworkers at the end of November was 2,236, up from 2,197 the previous month.

The new figures also show that 17,650 initial decisions were made on asylum applications in November this year, up from 15,956 in October.

This is nearly five times the 3,575 decisions a year earlier.

The number of initial decisions made this November, taken together with the number of decision-making FTE caseworkers for the month, equates to an average of 7.9 decisions completed per worker.

This is up from an average of 7.3 in October and 5.6 in September.