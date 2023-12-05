James Cleverly insists new treaty with Rwanda fixes all legal concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Cleverly insists new treaty with Rwanda fixes all legal concerns

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan minister of foreign affairs Vincent Biruta sign the new treaty (Ben Birchall/PA)


James Cleverly has insisted his new legally-binding treaty with Rwanda addresses all of the reasons that caused the Supreme Court to deem the Government’s flagship asylum policy unlawful.

The Home Secretary said he “cannot see any credible reason” to question the nation’s track record now after he signed the new deal in Kigali, from where he hopes the first migrant flights will take off to in the spring.

Mr Cleverly said categorically at a post-signing press conference on Tuesday that the UK has not paid any more money to Rwanda in addition to the £140 million already handed over.

He promised that “emergency” legislation will come before Parliament “soon” to determine that Rwanda is a safe destination, under the second tier of the Government’s approach.

But he could not guarantee that the first group of asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats would be sent to Kigali on a one-way ticket by the spring, as Rishi Sunak hopes.

Instead, he told reporters: “We want to see this part of our wider migration plan up and running as quickly as possible.

“We feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all of the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court and we have worked very closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure that it does so.”

Rwanda policy
The Supreme Court ruled against the Government’s plan last month (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

He said he “cannot see any credible reason” to question Rwanda’s track record, adding: “I really hope that we can now move quickly.

“We’ve addressed the issues that were raised by their lordships in this treaty and that will be reflected in domestic legislation soon.”

Mr Cleverly said no new money was directly connected to the document signed three weeks after the Supreme Court ruling, but did not rule out further costs in the future.

“Let me make it clear. The Rwandan government has not asked for and we have not provided any funding linked to the signing of this treaty,” he said.

Paul Kagame with Rishi Sunak
Rwandan President Paul Kagame with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The financial arrangement which inevitably comes as part of an international agreement reflects the costs that may be imposed on Rwanda through the changes that this partnership has created in their systems, in their legal systems and their institutions.”

After signing the deal with Mr Cleverly, Rwanda’s foreign affairs minister Vincent Biruta expressed his frustration at the Supreme Court’s judgment last month.

He suggested “internal UK politics” may have played a role and said his country has been “unfairly treated” by the courts, international organisations and the media.

But he committed to improving the Rwandan asylum system so it is “fair and transparent”, after the top justices raised concerns that genuine refugees could be wrongly sent back to their countries of origin where they would face persecution.