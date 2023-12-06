Pensioners left short while benefit fraud still unacceptably high – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pensioners left short while benefit fraud still unacceptably high – report

By Press Association
Estimates suggest some 210,000 pensioners might have been left out of pocket by a total of £1.3 billion, a report said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Estimates suggest some 210,000 pensioners might have been left out of pocket by a total of £1.3 billion, a report said (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 200,000 pensioners have been left out of pocket by a total of £1.3 billion and some £8.2 billion has been overpaid in benefits in the past financial year, according to a watchdog’s annual report.

The level of fraud and error in benefit spending “remains unacceptably high”, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said, as it raised its concerns that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) does not expect this to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2027–28.

On pension underpayments, PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier accused the Government department of being “asleep at the switch”, with people being left short of what they are owed.

The level of fraud and error in benefits in 2022-23 is down on the previous year’s “eye-watering £8.6 billion”, the committee said, but it described this as only a slight fall and compared it with the much lower figure of £4.4 billion in 2019–20 before the pandemic.

Of the £8.2 billion overpaid in the latest financial year, £6.4 billion was due to benefit fraud, the PAC said.

It added that the DWP now expects the propensity of people attempting to commit fraud in society to increase by 5% each year and that the department had said it cannot reduce Universal Credit overpayments to the 6.5% of expenditure that it previously committed to.

The majority of fraud and error continues to be driven by Universal Credit, the report said, which was “overpaid by a staggering 12.8% (£5.5 billion) in 2022–23”.

DWP estimates that 18% of Universal Credit claims, relating to more than 800,000 people, already contains an element of fraud, the PAC said.

The committee acknowledged the department’s plan to tackle such fraud and error, commending the DWP for being more transparent on the issue, including investing a further £895 million in counter-fraud and setting an annual savings target.

Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts committee (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

But the committee added: “Now DWP needs to implement its plan and demonstrate a meaningful reduction in the levels of fraud and error.

“DWP expects most of the savings to come from a £443 million project to cleanse the benefit system of incorrect payments by reviewing some eight million live Universal Credit cases over the next five years.

“The success of this project is dependent on DWP’s ambitious plans to scale up recruitment and productivity of the team reviewing the claims.

Dame Meg said there were yet to be any “significant post-pandemic strides made in addressing” benefit fraud and error.

“The DWP’s future strategy relies on assessing many millions of claims over the next few years, and contracting out this work brings its own risks,” she said.

“We will be continuing to scrutinise this work closely, as it is essential for public confidence in the system that the Government fights fraud with unswerving determination, while ensuring legitimate claims remain undisrupted.”

Meanwhile, the committee said it was “very concerned that DWP reports yet another historic underpayment of state pension, which it estimates may have left some 210,000 pensioners out of pocket by a total of £1.3 billion”, going back decades.

It said this estimate is in addition to the underpayment of £1.2 billion affecting 165,000 pensioners due to historical errors by DWP that it reported on last year.

The department said it expects to pay back an average of £5,000 to each affected pensioner, the committee noted.

The report stated that the department must “do more to detect underpayments before they build up and have a significant impact on pensioners and other claimants”.

Dame Meg said: “Many pensioners have been left significantly out of pocket by up to thousands, while DWP has been asleep at the switch.

“These are injustices that may never be corrected for some. We are now in a place where Parliament needs assurance that the state pension is being paid accurately.

“We expect DWP to respond to our report in a timely fashion but, frankly, paying pension accurately is a basic that we expect from DWP and not recommendations that our committee ought to be having to make.”

The report noted that the department is investing in “advanced analytics” to tackle fraud and error by using machine learning to identify potentially fraudulent claims, but the committee said DWP needs to do more “to provide public confidence in the fairness of these tools”.

The report stated: “It (DWP) has not yet made it clear to the public what proportion of benefit claims have been subject to machine learning analysis nor published any assessment of the impact on customers.”

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our priority is ensuring everyone receives the financial support they are entitled to, and State Pension underpayment rates due to Official Error remain low at 0.5% of expenditure. Where errors do occur, we are committed to fixing them as quickly as possible.

“At the same time, we are cracking down on fraud with new powers which will root out those who try to steal from the most vulnerable while saving the taxpayer £600 million over the next five years. This comes on top of the billions being saved through our counter-fraud plan and will be targeted at areas where fraud and error is higher such as Universal Credit.

“We are now carefully considering the committee’s report and will respond to its recommendations in due course.”