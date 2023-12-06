Government to publish response to report on experiences of Hillsborough families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government to publish response to report on experiences of Hillsborough families

By Press Association
The Government is expected to respond on Wednesday to a report on the experiences of the Hillsborough families – more than six years after it was published (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Government is expected to respond on Wednesday to a report on the experiences of the Hillsborough families – more than six years after it was published.

Former Bishop of Liverpool the Right Reverend James Jones published the review in November 2017 following inquests into the deaths at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield – where 97 Liverpool FC fans died.

The report, titled The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, set out 25 “essential” learning points and called for the establishment of a charter for families bereaved by public tragedy, publicly-funded legal representation for families at inquests where public bodies are represented, and a “duty of candour” for police officers.

In November, the Ministry of Justice it would establish an Independent Public Advocate (IPA) to provide support for victims of major disasters in England and Wales, and last year the Home Office commissioned an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths, following a recommendation from the former bishop.

The families of those who died in the disaster are expected to see the Government’s full response to the report on Wednesday morning, before it is published at midday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Jones, who was Bishop of Liverpool from 1998 to 2013 and chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, said the day will be a “milestone” for the families.

He said: “One of the things that I’ve said is that grief is a journey without destination.

“There are milestones along the way and, of course, the panel report and the inquest and unlawful killing (ruling) were very significant milestones for the families, and today will also be such a milestone for them.”

Campaigners are calling for a “Hillsborough Law” or Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, which would create a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.

Inquests into the deaths at the match, between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, concluded in 2016 and found that fans were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to their deaths.