Protesters removed from inquiry as Johnson says ‘sorry’ to Covid victims

Four people have been removed from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as Boris Johnson began his evidence with an apology to victims of the pandemic.

Ushers at the inquiry removed multiple people from the hearing room after Baroness Heather Hallett was forced to intervene.

It came as the former prime minister offered an apology to victims and their families, as be began two days of evidence in front of the probe.

“Can I just say how glad I am to be at this inquiry and how sorry I am for the pain and the loss and the suffering of the Covid victims,” Mr Johnson said.

The four women who were removed afterwards told reporters that they stood to hold up signs that read: “The Dead can’t hear your apologies.”

Speaking outside Dorland House in west London, Kathryn Butcher, 59, who lost her sister-in-law in the pandemic, said: “We didn’t want his apology.

“When he tried to apologise we stood up. We didn’t block anybody. We were told to sit down.

“We didn’t sit down straight away. One of us stayed standing, so the rest of us came out in solidarity.”

Baroness Heather Hallett is leading the inquiry (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Before Mr Johnson’s evidence commenced, Lady Hallett complained about the briefings to the press, saying that leaks of the witness statement undermined the process.

She said: “I’d like to express my concern about reports in the press over the last few days of the contents of Mr Johnson’s witness statement to the inquiry and what his evidence will be.

“Until a witness is called and appears at a hearing, or the inquiry publishes the witness’s statement, it’s meant to be confidential between the witness, the inquiry and the core participants.

“And I wish to remind all those involved in the inquiry process that they must maintain this confidentiality so as to allow the sharing of materials prior to hearings between those most involved in the inquiry process.

“Failing to respect confidentiality undermines the inquiry’s ability to do its job fairly, effectively and independently.”