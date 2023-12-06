‘Drawn out’ process on policy for recording sex of rape accused condemned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Drawn out’ process on policy for recording sex of rape accused condemned

By Press Association
The campaigners gave evidence to Holyrood’s Petitions Committee on Wednesday (PA)
Petitioners calling for the sex of people charged with rape to be “accurately recorded” have criticised police and the Scottish Government for the “drawn out” process of deciding policy on the issue.

Lucy Hunter Blackburn and Lisa Mackenzie gave evidence to Holyrood’s Petitions Committee on Wednesday, saying various bodies in the justice sector are “playing ping pong” with the issue – deferring decisions to each other.

The two women, along with fellow petitioner Kath Murray, lodged a petition in July 2021 calling on police, the Crown Office and the courts “to accurately record the sex of people charged or convicted of rape or attempted rape”.

A Police Scotland submission from May this year said a review of its recording policy is ongoing, while there are no known cases of a biological male being charged with the physical act of rape and self-identifying as a woman.

The police submission said there are a number of scenarios where a woman may be recorded as having committed rape, including aiding and abetting the crime.

The petitioners’ own submissions discussed the recent cases of rapist Isla Bryson and paedophile Andrew Miller – saying the police response is “technically correct” as Bryson declared a trans identity after being charged and Miller chose to record himself as a man.

Speaking to the committee, Dr Blackburn said rape is an inherently “male crime” and accurate recording is needed to maintain faith in statistics.

She said: “We had the outgoing chief constable (of Police Scotland) saying the force is institutionally sexist, we cannot think of anything much more misogynist than a man being able to choose whether he’s being recorded as the sex he is or the opposite one.

Isla Bryson court case
The petitioners’ submissions referred to the Isla Bryson case (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We think that’s wrong, in this context, in these kind of cases.”

She said submissions to the committee from various public bodies show they are playing “ping pong with this issue and fail to take responsibility”.

Committee member Fergus Ewing said there appeared to be an “abnegation of responsibility” on the part of the Scottish Government.

Dr Blackburn said: “We think Police Scotland, particularly, it’s unwillingness – but also the Scottish Government’s – to give leadership here has made this policy and this petition such a drawn-out process.

“It should not take two-and-a-half years to bottom out that rapists should be recorded as male.”