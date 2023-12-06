Expression of interest made in sale of Prestwick Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Expression of interest made in sale of Prestwick Airport

By Press Association
Prestwick Airport was brought into public hands in 2013 (Jane Barlow/PA)
An expression of interest has been made to buy the Scottish Government-owned Prestwick Airport, MSPs have been told.

The airport was brought into public ownership in 2013 for £1, with the intent for it to return to the private sector when it returned to profit.

Earlier this year, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the operating profit for the travel hub was £1.9 million.

Appearing before the Economy and Fair Work Committee on Wednesday, bosses were asked if there are any credible bids on the table for the airport.

Chief executive Ian Forgie said: “From time to time, we’ve had bids.

“We’re currently looking at one expression of interest that is going through that early process of diligence and we’ll give more details in due course.”

Forsyth Black, the airport’s non-executive chairman, added: “We’ll put it through that filter and we’ll recommend upwards to Scottish Government what the board thinks is the realistic next step.”

Neil Gray
Minister Neil Gray told the committee the Government is ‘not going to sell on any terms’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But during his appearance before the committee later in the morning, Mr Gray said there is a non-disclosure agreement in place between the airport and the prospective bidder, meaning he could not give more detail.

Asked how many bids have been received that have been passed to ministers, Mr Black said there had been none during his time in post – around two years – despite a “small number of bids” which have not passed required tests.

Mr Forgie said there was a bid passed to Government ahead of the pandemic which was given “preferred bidder status”, although he said its failure to proceed was “purely” due to the “impact of the pandemic”.

Mr Gray said while the Scottish Government wants to see the airport back in private hands, there must be conditions.

“We want those terms to be clear, that (buyers) are going to provide a clear future pathway for the airport, that they demonstrate they’ve got the finance and the experience in order to be able to make it a success, and that they’re going to continue to show and demonstrate wider economic development in the area,” he said.

“We’re not going to sell on any terms.”

The minister went on to say he is not concerned about the chances of a sale back into the private sector, adding the Scottish Government is not a “distressed seller”.